Colman Domingo's DOT Makes its Regional Premiere at People's Light

People's Light kicks off their 45th Anniversary season with the regional premiere of Colman Domingo's Dot. A West Philly family gathers for the holidays in this hilarious, heartfelt, and "thoroughly entertaining comedy-drama" (The New York Times). Dotty's memory is slipping as her three children - an overwhelmed attorney, a gay playwright with marital problems, and an aspiring actress hoping to appear on Celebrity Mud Fight - clash over how best to care for their proud, lovable matriarch. Dot runs in the 160-seat Steinbright Stage September 18 - October 20. Tickets start at $35, including fees. To purchase, call 610.644.3500 or visit www.peopleslight.org. People's Light is located at 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355.

Dot first premiered as part of the Humana Festival at The Actors Theatre of Louisville in March 2015, then went on to run Off-Broadway and throughout the country.

Domingo, a West Philadelphia native and Temple University alum, returns to his Philly roots to direct Dot for the first time. "I'm so proud to be at the helm of this play's Greater Philadelphia premiere," he says. "My heart is always in the theatre and at home with People's Light." Colman was the co-creator of the hit Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole, which People's Light commissioned, developed, and premiered in 2017. A prolific film, television, and theatre artist, Colman Domingo stars on AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, has a recurring role on HBO's Euphoria, recently starred in the Academy Award-nominated drama If Beale Street Could Talk, and is currently filming two major motion pictures - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, alongside Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, and Jordan Peele's Candyman reboot.



"Colman fills a room with joy, passion, and laughter," shared People's Light Producing Director Zak Berkman, who has known and worked with Domingo for the better part of two decades. "And his play is filled with joyful, passionate, wildly funny characters. They are all searching for ways to reconcile who they've been with who they are now and who they want to be. That's why this play speaks to so many people and is the perfect way for People's Light to launch our 45th Season."



The cast of Dot features six newcomers to the People's Light stages - Natalie Carter as Dotty, Parker Drown as Adam, Kai Heath as Averie, K. O'Rourke as Jackie, André Ward as Donnie, and Zuhairah as Shelly. Tyler Elliott (The Diary of Anne Frank) returns as Fidel.



Returning guest artist Kathy A. Perkins (Skeleton Crew, Mud Row) serves as lighting designer. William Boles, Kara Harmon, and Larry Fowler make their People's Light debuts designing set, costumes, and sound, respectively. Resident Dramaturg Gina Pisasale dramaturgs the production and long-time collaborator Deborah Teller stage manages. Raúl Aktanov-Domingo serves as Assistant Director, and cast member K. O'Rourke also choreographs.





