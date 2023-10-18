Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada

An unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is a world-class circus experience infused with holiday magic.

Oct. 18, 2023

TCG Entertainment, the leading producer of live entertainment today, announced the addition of more U.S. markets, as well as the addition of a national Canadian Tour, for its all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland – an all-new magical, musical journey and must-see holiday event. Igniting joy and wonder, “Holiday Wonderland” will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show filled with music and spectacular cirque performances the whole family will enjoy. Tickets available now at www.CirqueMusica.com for more information. 

“Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is pleased to announce that we have added twenty-seven more stops to our tour, making us on track for our largest tour ever and a record-breaking year,” says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Cirque Musica. “Our show has become a beloved family tradition to usher in the most magical season of the year. We couldn't be more thrilled to bring Cirque Musica to even more audiences in the U.S. and Canada and be a part of their holiday magic for years to come.” 

Featuring an amazing cast of performers from around the globe, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland offers spectators dazzling acrobats and aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and a wealth of holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with a heartwarming storyline and musical mix of classic holiday favorites as well as original songs performed by talented singers and a live “aerial” violinist. 

An unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is a world-class circus experience infused with holiday magic. For more information on ticketing, visit www.CirqueMusica.com

Treat your family and create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Music Holiday Wonderland! 

2023 U.S. Tour Dates 

11/15 Ottumwa, IA Bridge View Center

11/16 Sioux Falls, SD Washington Pavilion

11/17 Mankato, MN Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center 

11/18 Burnsville (2 shows), MNAmes Center

11/19 Bemidji, MN The Sanford Center

11/20 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center

11/21 La Crosse, WI La Crosse Center

11/22 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theater

11/24 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theater

11/25 Rockford, IL Coronado Performing Arts Center

11/26 Grand Rapids, MI Forest Hills Fine Arts Center

11/27 Federal Way, WA Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center

11/28 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace 

11/28-29 Airway Heights,WA Northern Quest Casino & Resort

11/30 Ridgefield, WA Ilani Event Center

12/1 Folsom, CA Harris Center

12/1 Hammond, IN The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

12/2-3 Valley Center, CA Harrah's Resort SoCal

12/2 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre

12/3 Muncie, IN Emens Auditorium

12/5 Richmond, VA Altria Theater

12/6 Springfield, MA Symphony Hall

12/6 Bakersfield, CA Fox Theater Bakersfield

12/7 Downey, CA Downey Theatre

12/7 Verona, NY The Event Center at Turning Stone Casino

12/8 Niagara Falls, NY Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

12/8 Maricopa, AZ Harrah's Ak-Chin

12/9 Santa Fe, NM Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino

12/9-10 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City

12/10 Grand Junction, CO Avalon Theatre

12/12 Shippensburg, PA Luhrs Center

12/12 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center

12/13 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center

12/13 Colorado Springs, CO Pike's Peak Center

12/14 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall

12/15 Cherokee, NC Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center

12/15 St. Charles, MO The Family Arena

12/16 Shreveport, LA Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

12/17 Warren, OH Packard Music Hall

12/17 Fort Worth, TX Will Rogers Auditorium

12/18 Augusta, GA Miller Theater

12/18 Wichita, KS Century II Concert Hall

12/20 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theater

12/20 San Antonio, TX The Tobin Center

12/21 Melbourne, FL King Center

12/21 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane's River Center

12/22 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/22-23 Dallas, TX Winspear Opera House

12/23 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

12/24 Cedar Park, TX HEB Center at Cedar Park



