Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada

TCG Entertainment, the leading producer of live entertainment today, announced the addition of more U.S. markets, as well as the addition of a national Canadian Tour, for its all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland – an all-new magical, musical journey and must-see holiday event. Igniting joy and wonder, “Holiday Wonderland” will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show filled with music and spectacular cirque performances the whole family will enjoy. Tickets available now at www.CirqueMusica.com for more information.
“Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is pleased to announce that we have added twenty-seven more stops to our tour, making us on track for our largest tour ever and a record-breaking year,” says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Cirque Musica. “Our show has become a beloved family tradition to usher in the most magical season of the year. We couldn't be more thrilled to bring Cirque Musica to even more audiences in the U.S. and Canada and be a part of their holiday magic for years to come.”
Featuring an amazing cast of performers from around the globe, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland offers spectators dazzling acrobats and aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and a wealth of holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with a heartwarming storyline and musical mix of classic holiday favorites as well as original songs performed by talented singers and a live “aerial” violinist.
An unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is a world-class circus experience infused with holiday magic. For more information on ticketing, visit www.CirqueMusica.com.
Treat your family and create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Music Holiday Wonderland!
2023 U.S. Tour Dates
11/15 Ottumwa, IA Bridge View Center
11/16 Sioux Falls, SD Washington Pavilion
11/17 Mankato, MN Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
11/18 Burnsville (2 shows), MNAmes Center
11/19 Bemidji, MN The Sanford Center
11/20 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center
11/21 La Crosse, WI La Crosse Center
11/22 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theater
11/24 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theater
11/25 Rockford, IL Coronado Performing Arts Center
11/26 Grand Rapids, MI Forest Hills Fine Arts Center
11/27 Federal Way, WA Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center
11/28 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace
11/28-29 Airway Heights,WA Northern Quest Casino & Resort
11/30 Ridgefield, WA Ilani Event Center
12/1 Folsom, CA Harris Center
12/1 Hammond, IN The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
12/2-3 Valley Center, CA Harrah's Resort SoCal
12/2 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre
12/3 Muncie, IN Emens Auditorium
12/5 Richmond, VA Altria Theater
12/6 Springfield, MA Symphony Hall
12/6 Bakersfield, CA Fox Theater Bakersfield
12/7 Downey, CA Downey Theatre
12/7 Verona, NY The Event Center at Turning Stone Casino
12/8 Niagara Falls, NY Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino
12/8 Maricopa, AZ Harrah's Ak-Chin
12/9 Santa Fe, NM Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino
12/9-10 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City
12/10 Grand Junction, CO Avalon Theatre
12/12 Shippensburg, PA Luhrs Center
12/12 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center
12/13 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center
12/13 Colorado Springs, CO Pike's Peak Center
12/14 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall
12/15 Cherokee, NC Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
12/15 St. Charles, MO The Family Arena
12/16 Shreveport, LA Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
12/17 Warren, OH Packard Music Hall
12/17 Fort Worth, TX Will Rogers Auditorium
12/18 Augusta, GA Miller Theater
12/18 Wichita, KS Century II Concert Hall
12/20 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theater
12/20 San Antonio, TX The Tobin Center
12/21 Melbourne, FL King Center
12/21 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane's River Center
12/22 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
12/22-23 Dallas, TX Winspear Opera House
12/23 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
12/24 Cedar Park, TX HEB Center at Cedar Park
