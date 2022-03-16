Cindy Williams, Elton John Tribute & More Coming to Bucks County Playhouse

The newly announced slate of Visiting Artists for April brings the return of Cindy Williams to the Playhouse, the Bucks County premiere of Ray Didinger's popular play, "Tommy and Me" with special guests at each show including Eagles great Harold Carmichael and the lively "Bennie and Jets: an Elton John Tribute." This is the last slate of Visiting Artists the Playhouse will present in 2022. The Playhouse is returning to a traditional production season in May. Tickets are on sale now at www.buckscountyplayhouse.org or by contacting the box office at 215.862.2121.

The Bucks County Playhouse Visiting Artist Series represents one of the few times on the calendar when outside producers take the stage to showcase their work. Renowned and unique performers from across the country - or around the globe.

Here is the overview of the schedule with details below:

April 2 - 3 • "Bennie and the Jets: An Elton John Tribute"

April 7 - 17 • "Tommy and Me," a play by Ray Didinger

April 23 - 24 • Cindy Williams in "Me, Myself and Shirley"

"Bennie and the Jets" • April 2 - 3

'Bennie and The Jets' recreates the sight and sounds of Elton John - one of the most highly acclaimed and successful solo artists of all time - with incredible energy and sheer accuracy! Led by Greg Ransom, whose vocals and his piano playing bear an eerie resemblance to the outlandish vocal and piano stylings of Elton John, "Bennie and the Jets" adeptly plays tribute to the international pop star who is the fourth best-selling musical artist of all time! With more than 70 songs under their repertoire, 'Bennie and The Jets' is sure to perform your Elton John favorites, including "I'm Still Standing," "Rocket Man," "Daniel," "Tiny Dancer," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," "Bennie and The Jets," "Candle in the Wind," "Someone Saved My Life Tonight," and "I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues."

"Tommy and Me" by Ray Didinger • April 7 - 17

Philadelphia Eagles' Hall of Famer Tommy McDonald was the famously tough wide receiver who helped take the Birds to the 1960 NFL Championship game. Beloved Philly sports commentator Ray Didinger's autobiographical show, "Tommy and Me", recounts a seminal time in Ray's life when he helped his lifelong hero get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tommy was drafted by the Eagles in 1957 and played on the team until 1964. At Franklin Field, he helped the Eagles win against Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers.

There will be talk-backs after most performances featuring playwright Ray Didinger and a special guest. The following guests are currently scheduled:

The cast of "Tommy and Me" • Photo by Matt Urban, NuPoint Marketing

April 7 • 7:30 pm • Harold Carmichael, Eagles great and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

April 8 • 8:00 pm • Mike Sielski - Inquirer columnist and author of "The Rise", the best-selling book about Kobe Bryant.

April 9 • 8:00 pm • Glen Macnow, WIP radio host.

April 10 • 2:00 pm • Dom Giordano, WPHT radio host.

April 14 • 7:30 pm • Herb Magee, Basketball Hall of Fame coach, Jefferson University

April 15 • 8:00 pm • Joe Conklin, comedian.

April 16 • 2:00 pm • Chris Stigall, WNTP radio host.

April 16 • 8:00 pm • Lou Tilley, former CN8 Sports Director.

Cindy Williams in "Me, Myself and Shirley" • April 23 - 24



Best known for her iconic role as Shirley Feeney in the hit television series Laverne & Shirley, Cindy Williams is a versatile actress and comedienne who overcame a challenging childhood to pursue her love of acting and found stardom. Cindy shares her memories and hilarious backstage tales in Me, Myself & Shirley covering a lifetime in entertainment. Her storied career includes working with Oscar-winning directors Francis Ford Coppola, George

Lucas, George Cukor, Roger Corman, and Jack Nicholson, in several films including two nominated for the Best Picture Oscar: American Graffiti and The Conversation. Her friends and co-stars include Penny Marshall, Ron Howard, Harrison Ford, Henry Winkler, Richard Dreyfus, Gene Hackman, Dame Maggie Smith, and Robert Duval. Come hear the stories, the secrets, the embarrassing moments, and the highs and lows of Cindy's life in Hollywood. VIP Meet and Greet tickets are available for this event.

Currently, Bucks County Playhouse is aligned with performing arts organizations across the country in requiring that all our guests provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, along with photo ID, to attend indoor performances. Masks continue to be required for the duration of the performance. For more information, visit https://bcptheater.org/covid-19-precautions

