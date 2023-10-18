Christmas Village To Return To Love Park With New Surprises This Holiday Season

Embrace the holiday magic as Christmas Village in Philadelphia Presented by Bank of America takes over LOVE Park (1500 JFK Blvd.), City Hall's Courtyard, and North Broad sections, transforming Center City into a magical open-air German Christmas Market. Christmas Village returns for its 16th season with over 120 vendors, running from November 23 to December 24, 2023 with a preview weekend on Saturday, November 18th and Sunday, November 19th. New for 2023, look for later hours after dark (through 8:00 pm Sunday to Thursday, and through 9:00pm on Friday and Saturday). With the change in time, visitors are invited to gaze upon the thousands of twinkling lights, including new European market lights being added to last year's brand new rustic wooden huts. Along with these new highlights, visitors are invited to follow the smell of hot chocolate and Swiss raclette cheese, and other European delicacies to Philadelphia's largest holiday attraction! Enjoy holiday sights and sounds with enchanting decorations, captivating live music, children's activities, plus the double-decker Christmas Village Carousel, the majestic Ferris Wheel and the Kids Train. Prepare to embark on a journey of gift-giving with a wide selection of high-quality international and local gifts and decorations. Indulge in an assortment of handcrafted beverages, including warm Glühwein (mulled wine) and drinks spiked with local Boardroom Spirits, plus non-alcoholic offerings like hot chocolate and apple cider. Save the date for German American Weekend on December 9th and 10th, and watch for tickets to go on sale for exclusive spirits tastings. Feel the Christmas spirit thanks to open-air outdoor seating, endless food options, and even more decorations presented by Bank of America! Last but not least, Santa always has a surprise up his sleeve – stay tuned for new additions and upgrades to our winter wonderland. Admission is always free, while food, beverages, and shopping are pay-as-you-go. Spread some holiday cheer by following @philachristmas on Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn, liking Christmas Village on Facebook and visiting www.philachristmas.com.

”We're gearing up for a festive season, and we have some cozy surprises in store for the North Broad section,” said Christmas Village in Philadelphia President Thomas Bauer. “We are not only thankful for the families creating cherished memories at our market, but also for the unwavering support of the City of Philadelphia, which plays a vital role in bringing the magic and wonder of Christmas Village in Philadelphia presented by Bank of America to life. The enthusiasm of the vendors is greater than ever and we're looking forward to welcoming all guests!”

“Christmas Village has become a must-do family tradition that brings together multiple generations in one of Philly's most iconic public spaces in the heart of Center City,” said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Orlando Rendon. “Each and every year, Christmas Village presented by Bank of America fills LOVE Park with holiday cheer, great food, and beautiful gift items. We're proud to continue to highlight more local businesses that represent the diversity of Philadelphia's neighborhoods in showcasing their local handmade arts and crafts to the largest audience in the region during the holidays.”

“It's nearly the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. Philadelphia's holiday season is a joyous time for Philadelphia and Christmas Village is a pivotal part of the city's traditions,” said Bank of America Greater Philadelphia President Jim Dever. “This seasonal experience not only creates lasting family memories but encourages all to support our local arts and small business vendors during the holiday season.”

Christmas Village in Philadelphia will commence in 2023 with a special Preview Weekend, on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19, 2023. Get ready for holiday sips, sights, and shopping. Meet the season's vendors and experience some early holiday cheer while enjoying a Bratwurst or one of Helmut's popular strudels. After the preview, Christmas Village Presented by Bank of America will officially open for the season every day of the week starting on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 2023.

Be ready to find the perfect gift for everyone on Santa's list. This year, over 120 local and international merchants and artists offer high-quality, lovingly handcrafted gifts, setting up shop in authentic, wooden cottages around Philadelphia's famous LOVE Park, City Hall's Courtyard, and the North Broad section of City Hall.

On top of the Christmas Village vendors, look for an additional 40 local vendors set up at Dilworth Park as part of the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, featuring a curated selection of local merchants from the tri-state area.

Together, shoppers this season will have more than 160 reasons to skip malls and shop small and local, right here in Center City. Ornaments, toys, apparel, jewelry, decorations, home goods, artwork, sweet and savory delicacies, and much more - there will be something for everyone - guaranteed!

While strolling the market, visitor's can let their nose and heart follow the sweet scent of strudel and delicious apple cider. The full menu of European foods, sweets, and drinks, including mouthwatering German Bratwurst and Schnitzel served on a roll (Brötchen) await. The LOVE Park Schwenkgrill (charcoal swivel grill) will give spectators an up-close view of the sausages firing up right before their eyes! Look out for Käsespätzle (Germany's take on mac'n'cheese - soft cheese egg noodles freshly made in a cast-iron pan, topped with crunchy onions) and fresh draft beers, including our exclusive “Christmas Bock,” a creation of local Fairmount Avenue based Brewery Techne. Also, enjoy the popular Belgian Fries, and wash it all down with a mug of hot German Glühwein (spiced mulled wine) or spiked drink options such as boozy hot chocolate with liquor from local Boardroom Spirits. An array of delicious non-alcoholic beverages are ready to be enjoyed as well. Some of the market's most popular dishes, the Swiss Raclette cheese and Helmut's strudel, will be back for everyone to enjoy. Back for the first time in three years, look for the German treats and nuts vendor to tempt those taste buds.

Enjoy festive light installations inside the open-air seating and beer garden areas at LOVE Park, City Hall's Courtyard and, for the first time ever, at the North Broad section.

Expect programming for young and old alike - and everybody in between! Visitors can leave their Christmas wishes at the beloved traditional Make-a-Wish wall, join the fun for our Thirsty Thursday tasting events presented by Boardroom Spirits, and enjoy live music during weekday evenings and all-day on weekends. Make memories by posing in front of the beautifully lit up Angel Wing Wall, at the North Broad section. Can't get enough Christmas Village cheer? Make sure to grab Christmas Village swag at the info booth with a curated selection of 2023 Christmas Village merch.

Since debuting in 2008, Christmas Village in Philadelphia Presented by Bank of America has grown into one of the region's largest and most unique holiday destinations – and one of the most celebrated authentic German Christmas markets in all of America.

SEASON HIGHLIGHTS 2023:

The full details for the new season will be released in early to mid-November including menus, vendor lists, event details and more. In the meantime, enjoy the following highlights:

* The original Christkind from Nuremberg, Germany will be back to open the market with her traditional prologue on Sunday, November 26th.

* In an effort to promote equity and reflect the diversity of Philadelphia's neighborhoods, the City of Philadelphia's Commerce Department partnered with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation to provide grants to support minority-owned vendors at the Christmas Village. Through these grants, The Welcoming Center, Esperanza, and South Street Headhouse District will each recruit three or more local minority-owned businesses to vend at the Christmas Village and provide them with a booth at little or no cost.

* New authentic European style lights will shine bright at LOVE Park! Look for a mesmerizing addition that will transport merry-makers straight to the heart of Europe.

* New market hours will accommodate visitor's and their changing schedules. Vendors will open 12:00pm and close 8:00pm Sunday through Thursday, and 9:00pm Friday and Saturday.

* The Alm, the event's authentic German Beer Garden, with its many traditional decorations, will ensure that foodies can enjoy food and drinks in a typical German ambience. World famous German ornament vendor Käthe Wohlfahrt, Roasted Nuts and the Raclette Hut will also return as main attractions for the holiday season.

* Veggie phoodies listen up: Christmas Village will debut Vegan Wurst Wednesdays with the first-ever mouthwatering Vegan Bratwurst every Wednesday after 5:00pm. Vegan Wurst Wednesdays will be a new ticketed culinary experience, with some Vegan brats available first come, first served for walk-ups too. This trial program was designed to test new Vegan offerings for future years as Christmas Village continues to expand the food options at the market. Vegan brats will be cooked separately from meat offerings. Look for more information as the program launches in November.

* Popular spirits tasting events will return in a Thirsty Thursdays series, presented by Boardroom Spirits. Tickets will be on sale in late fall.

* Calling all collectors make sure to grab an exclusive 2023 Christmas Village boot mug, this year trending in a traditional red color. Make sure to visit early in the season as these little booties sell out quickly! Warm up with a drink out of a traditional dark blue Christmas Village Glühwein (mulled wine) mug or toast with an authentic cream-colored beer stein mug, all of which will feature a new 2023 mug design.

* Beer lovers can enjoy locally brewed craft beer made by Brewery Techne. Don't forget to pick up a few cans of commemorative Christmas Village beer brewed especially for this year's event! The exact beer style will be announced in late October.

* Visit during Family Weekend (December 2nd and 3rd) and experience A Moment of Magic: Taking pictures with children's favorite princesses, superheroes, Christmas Village's very own mascot, Phil the Reindeer, and many more will surely enchant young and old alike.

* German American Weekend returns with three German dance bands schuhplattling on December 9 and 10, 2023. Visitors can enjoy a full-fledged load of German tradition as they grab a German Bratwurst while watching local United German Hungarian Schuhplattlers and G.T.V. Almrausch perform their choreography in traditional dresses. Can't get enough of German traditions? Then participate in one of the notorious German Games on Sunday and try to win the Beerstein holding contest or challenge yourself to a Bratwurst eating contest!

* The most precious little visitors won't want to leave with all the family attractions. Reaching majestic views at the top of North Broad's illuminated Ferris Wheel or picking a favorite animal on the market's double-decker Carousel. There is something for everyone! It's “all aboard” at the market's very own Christmas Village Kids Train. Not into rides? Enjoy the atmosphere while resting at our new, cozy seating area at North Broad.

* Stay a while at the warmly lit authentic style German tables and benches in the seating area inside City Hall's Courtyard. From flame-grilled bratwurst, and crispy Belgian Fries, the food court at City Hall leaves nothing to be desired.

Christmas Village in Philadelphia Presented by Bank of America and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market have created an extensive Christmas wonderland in the very heart of Center City. Christmas is the time to come together, and this major holiday attraction will draw shoppers, visitors, and families from the greater tri-state area, along the East Coast, and beyond. Public transportation, such as SEPTA and Amtrak, will ensure that shoppers arrive at Christmas Village before the Glühwein (mulled wine) gets cold, and get home safely.

2023 EVENT DATES:

Preview Weekend: November 18th to November 19th

Opening Day: November 23rd

Last Day: December 24th

Closed days: November 20th, 21st,and 22nd

2023 HOURS:

Sunday to Thursday, 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Friday to Saturday: 12:00pm to 9:00pm

Thanksgiving Day: 9:00am to 5:00pm

Christmas Eve: 12:00pm to 5:00pm

LOCATION:

City Hall's Courtyard and LOVE Park (JFK Plaza, 1500 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102)

