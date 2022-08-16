Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chris' Jazz Café Celebrates 33 Years Of Jazz In September

Kurt Rosenwinkel kicks off the season as he returns to his roots to help the legendary venue celebrate this milestone on Friday and Saturday, September 16 & 17. 

Aug. 16, 2022  

Chris' Jazz Café is gearing up for another fantastic fall season as the iconic club marks its 33rd anniversary this September. Philly area native and Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts alum Kurt Rosenwinkel kicks off the season as he returns to his roots to help the legendary venue celebrate this milestone on Friday and Saturday, September 16 & 17. The international jazz guitarist takes the stage with a quartet featuring Aaron Parks (piano), Eric Revis (bass) and Gregory Hutchinson (drums).

"We've been through so much the last couple years, and through it all, we're happy to report that we've survived! It's extremely gratifying to be able to celebrate another year of live jazz in Philly and I hope Delaware Valley residents continue to come out to support us," said Chef/Owner Mark DeNinno.

Rosenwinkel has been a distinct and prominent creative voice at the forefront of modern music for nearly three decades. The American multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer has gained international recognition for his deft artistry and unabated individualism since he first appeared on the New York music scene in 1991. His legacy as the pre-eminent jazz guitar voice of his generation is plainly evident on his 11 albums as a leader, each one the inspiration for legions of musicians young and old across the globe. Kurt's aesthetic vision and multi-genre facility has caught the ear of some of modern music's most prominent stars; collaborations with Eric Clapton, Q-tip, Gary Burton, Paul Motian, Joe Henderson, Brad Mehldau, and Donald Fagen are but a few highlights from a remarkably diverse and extensive catalog of over 150 sideman recordings.

"Dinner and Show packages" and General Admission tickets are on sale now for all shows (beverages, tax & gratuity not included). Please check the website for ticket prices and arrival times. All tickets are premium seating. "Pay-As-You-Wish" streaming is also available viahttps://www.paypal.com/paypalme/PhillyJazz or Venmo: @ChrisJazz-Café.

Chris' Jazz Café, located at 1421 Sansom Street, is Philadelphia's longest continuously operating jazz club. Enjoy live jazz Tuesdays through Saturdays. To learn more or to make reservations, call 215.568.3131 or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191528®id=3&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ChrisJazzCafe.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


