Central Bucks West HS Presents Broadway Night

On Monday, November 4th at 7pm Broadway comes to Doylestown as the Central Bucks West High School Choir presents Broadway Night. The event is hosted by renowned CB West Alumna and Broadway star Jenny Lee Stern (A Christmas Story, Rocky), who is taking a night off from her current show, Forbidden Broadway, to host the event. Joining Ms. Stern this year is Central Bucks East Alumnus Justin Guarini, well known for his success on American Idol. Mr. Guarini went on to Broadway where he performed in Wicked and American Idiot and continues to be active in the entertainment industry. Stern and Guarini will be joined by Mr. Gregg Brandt (Les Mis, Tale of Two Cities) and Mr. J. Mark McVey (Les Mis). The program will be directed by CB West Choir Director, Dr. Joseph Ohrt (Amazing Grace), accompanied by Karen Burgman (Amazing Grace) on piano and Mr. Christopher Smith (Amazing Grace) will act as Master of Ceremonies.

A highlight of this program is the opportunity for Central Bucks Students to perform alongside Broadway stars. The Central Bucks West High School choir as well as the choirs from Lenape Middle School and Tohickon Middle school will add their voices to a beautiful night of music.

Broadway Night is Monday, November 4th at 7pm at Central Bucks West High School, 375 West Court Street, Doylestown, PA 18901 Tickets can be ordered online at https://cbwestbroadwaynight.brownpapertickets.com/ . Tickets $13. Premium Seating $20. Tickets will be sold at the door subject to availability.





