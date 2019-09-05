Celebrate Hispanic Heritage All Season Long On The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is happy to announce season-long programming to celebrate the traditions and vibrancy of Hispanic culture in Philadelphia and beyond, kicking off during Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 - October 15, 2019). Philadelphia audiences are invited to experience dance, comedy, song, storytelling, and invaluable artistic contributions from across the Hispanic community throughout the year, beginning with two new art exhibitions, Los Trompos and Look Up! Look In.

"We are honored to present visual art, comedy, dance, and more by talented individuals on our Cultural Campus throughout our entire season, but especially during Hispanic Heritage Month," said Ed Cambron, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. "Our Cultural Campus is an epicenter of storytelling for Philadelphians, as we regularly host speakers, timely community conversations & events; once again, in addition to relevant celebratory programming, in an ongoing effort to highlight Hispanic artists from across our Resident Companies and our own programming, we will focus social media and digital efforts on their stories and successes, and how their heritage impacts their art."

A new, 3-month, FREE Plaza exhibition featuring works from multiple Mexican artists: Los Trompos, an interactive installation in Commonwealth Plaza, brings to life ten 3D spinning tops; Philadelphians are invited to sit or spin on the structures, fulfilling the artists' vision for collaboration and community interaction as the public works together to make the structures move. The creations of Mexican designers Héctor Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena, these colorful sculptures are created by artists utilizing a traditional fabric weave and appear in varied shapes and colors. The Kimmel Center has commissioned Look Up! Look In. by Mexican-American, Philadelphia-based artist Karina Puente and Karina Puente Arts International. Puente has designed 53 hand-cut panels of "Papel Picado", suspended above the Commonwealth Plaza. The installations are 5-feet wide and range between 6-12 feet long. Both are open to the public at any time during normal building operating hours (10 AM - 6PM, daily - from August 19 through November 17.)

Part of the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' ongoing monthly, FREE programming, La NOCHE, presented by PNC Arts Alive, mixes the world of music and the Latin culture, providing a fun night out for music and dance lovers alike, with two live bands - the La NOCHE House Band from Philadelphia, the other from a different Latin country each month.

Annual favorites include: Songs You Left Behind, an evening of songs and storytelling on Thursday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m. For the 6th year in a row, this event enables Latino immigrants, along with their children, to share stories and songs they've left behind and the memories they carry with them. Alongside the Mexican Consulate and the Mexican Cultural Center, the Kimmel Center welcomes all to take part in one of the most celebrated holidays among the Hispanic and Latino communities - Three Kings Day. The 4th annual evening, on Saturday, January 4, at 4 p.m. will consist of many traditions, activities, and fun for everyone.

Other upcoming offerings include beloved comedian Cristela Alonzo in her new stand-up comedy show My Affordable Care Act, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 8:00 p.m., and practitioners of authentic Mexican folklore, dance, music, and costumes, Ballet Folclòrico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.





