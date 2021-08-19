Casting Announced For SOON at Prima Theatre

Prima is preparing for its first in-theatre performance since March 2019. Soon is scheduled to run October 1-23.

"We all feel like we've been enduring apocalyptic scenarios," says Prima's Executive Artistic Producer. "Soon offers a poignant and witty reminder of the importance of fully embracing life, even when things feel cataclysmic."

The musical follows Charlie, who has taken to her couch as the apocalypse nears with her favorite things: Peanut butter, Wolf Blitzer, and Hershel the Jewish fish.

Writer and composer Nick Blaemire is excited to partner with Nugent to make the production possible. "I'm honored for this to be Prima's first production back in the theatre. This team has been delightful to connect with, and I'm looking forward to seeing this piece staged specifically in this wild time."

The musical was first produced at Signature Theatre (Washington, DC) in 2015.

Blaemire is best known for theatrical credits, including the Broadway revival of Godspell, Cry-Baby, Tick Tick...Boom, and Falsettos. In 2008, his musical Glory Days was featured on Broadway after also premiering at Signature Theatre. Recently, Nick has released a musical concept album with Tony Award winner Ethan Slater, featuring the voices of Broadway's Lilli Cooper and Norbert Leo Butz.

In addition to being Prima's first production in-theatre since the pandemic began, another first is being achieved with Soon. "This marks our first co-production," says Nugent. 11th Hour Theatre Company, Philadephia's premiere boutique musical theater company, is partnering with Prima on Soon, broadening the show's reach and production resources. "Linking arms with a Philadelphia theatre that's equally committed to fresh theatre benefits both regions." The show will continue for two weeks in Philadelphia after premiering in Lancaster October 1-23.

The production team includes performing arts professionals from Lancaster and Philadelphia. The cast is led by Philadelphia-based theatre artist and Temple University graduate, Imani Moss (Charlie), as well as Wilma and Arden Theatre veteran, Matt Donzella (Jonah). Additionally, performers include Carmen Castillo (Stevie) and Ebony Pullum (Adrienne). Read the cast bios here. 11th Hour's co-founder Michael Philip O'Brien is directing the show.



Some things have changed at Prima for the sake of patrons' safety. The theatre's seating is distanced, filled primarily with private tables. Additionally, extensive sanitization protocols and contactless transactions are in place. The theatre is following CDC recommendations and updating policies accordingly as they develop.

Tickets are available at primatheatre.org/soon or by calling the box office at (717) 327.5124.