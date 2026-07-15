CONQUERING THE CANON to Make Philadelphia Debut at Yellow Bicycle Theater

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This September, Philadelphia audiences will have the rare opportunity to witness a theatrical feat four centuries in the making. Playwright and performer Michael Hagins brings his highly acclaimed, award-winning solo masterpiece, "Conquering the Canon," to the Yellow Bicycle Theater for a strictly limited, three-performance run.

Under the sharp direction of Melissa Meli, with technical direction and stage management by Adam Sherwin, Conquering the Canon is the absolutely true, deeply personal story of how Hagins accomplished what few theater artists in history-and perhaps no other African-American artist-have ever done: actively participating in every single play in William Shakespeare's complete 38-play canon.

Hagins invites the audience on a whirlwind, verse-infused retrospective of his life's work. He deconstructs the comedies, tragedies, and histories that shaped his identity, introducing the real-world characters, mentors, and rivals who guided him toward this monumental milestone.

But Conquering the Canon is far from a dry academic lecture. Crafted in Hagins' signature "Shakespeare style," the play is a brilliant, high-energy blend of classical drama and modern autobiography. As Hagins builds toward his ultimate creative triumph, the narrative takes a poignant, universal turn-proving that every great life achievement and perspective-shifting victory carries an equally portfolio-defining personal loss.

Michael Hagins is no stranger to solo-show acclaim. He is the author of the landmark autobiographical piece Michael is Black, which took home Best Solo Show in 2017. He also penned the NYC Fringe Award-winning hit F*ed Up Fairytales (produced by Rising Sun Performance Company) and recently debuted his powerful original work The Senator Speaks for the prestigious African-American Initiative at the American Theatre of Actors.

Conquering the Canon arrives in Philadelphia riding an incredible wave of critical and festival success, having recently won:

Best Solo Show - New York Shakespeare (2025)

Best Show - The ONE Festival (2026)

Performance Details & Location

Experience this limited engagement at Center City's intimate hub for independent theater:

Venue: Yellow Bicycle Theater, 1435 Arch St, Fl. 2, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Performance Dates & Times:

Saturday, September 12th at 9:00 PM

Sunday, September 13th at 1:00 PM

Saturday, September 19th at 4:00 PM

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