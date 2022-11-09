CHARLOTTE'S WEB Returns to Philadelphia in Time For The Holiday Season
Performances run December 7, 2022-January 29, 2023.
The long-awaited return of Arden Children's Theatre will take place this holiday season, as the company brings the heart-warming story of a special friendship between a lovable pig and everyone's favorite spider to the stage. Charlotte's Web, adapted from E.B. White's beloved book by Joseph Robinette, comes to the F. Otto Haas Stage from December 7, 2022 through January 29, 2023. Directed by Whit MacLaughlin, the production is a wonderful tribute to one of the greatest stories for children ever written.
"We are thrilled to welcome families back through our doors to experience our first Arden Children's Theatre production in almost three years," notes Artistic Director Terry Nolen. "We are committed to bringing the same resources and commitment to excellence to our children's theatre productions as we do to the rest of our season. Our kids deserve our very best, and we strive to make work that will inspire and delight for many years to come."
All the enchanting characters are here: Wilbur, the irresistible young pig; Fern, a girl who understands what animals say to each other; Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; the Zuckerman family; the Arables; and, most of all, the extraordinary spider, Charlotte. Determined to save Wilbur, Charlotte begins her campaign with the "miracle" of her web in which she writes, "Some pig." It's the beginning of a victorious campaign which ultimately ends with Wilbur doing what is most important to Charlotte.
The Arden cast includes Jessica Money as Fern Arable, Steven Anthony Wright as John Arable/Gander, Julianna Zinkel as Martha Arable/Goose, Keith Livingston as Avery Abable, Victor Rodriguez Jr. as Homer Zuckerman/Sheep, Samantha Rosentrater as Edith Zuckerman/Lamb, Matteo Scammel as Lurvey/Templeton, Brennan S. Malone as Wilbur, and Casie Girvin as Charlotte.
