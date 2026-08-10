'CAUSE IT'S MY BIRTHDAY, B*TCH! and ALL MY PLANTS ARE DEAD Set for Eden Street Players

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Eden Street Players will be presenting the second weekend of Michael Roche's one-act Dark Comedies, ''Cause It's My Birthday, B*tch' and "All My Plants Are Dead" August 14-16, 2026.

''Cause It's My Birthday, B*tch' focuses on two estranged brothers, Andrew and Ryan. Andrew's wish to happily celebrate his birthday is upended when his estranged brother Ryan re-enters his life like a tornado, asking to crash on his couch for a few days. As the two brothers communicate, it is unclear if Ryan really wants to make amends, or steal a valuable baseball that was given to Andrew from their grandmother. To add fuel to the fire, Andrews outspoken friend Jane has arrived, and Ryan has kidnapped a Delivery Guy. Directed by John Parkinson, the cast includes Tristan Sieben, Sean P McDermott, Randino Del Rosario, Lacey Powers

"All My Plants Are Dead" deals with Melanie and Tommy, a young couple who must face important decisions when Melanie reveals that she is pregnant. Tommy is extremely excited, while Melanie informs him she doesn't want to keep the baby. Directed by Kristy Boyer Chen, The cast includes Natalie Dumin, Carlos Jiga, Dresden Shumaker Eden Street Players , August 7-9, 14-16 at 7:30pm. Lathem Hall Widener University. $15 dollars at the door cash or Venmo.

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