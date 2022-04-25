Bucks County Playhouse to Return to Full Production; 2022 Season Announced!

Bucks County Playhouse Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producer Josh Fiedler announced titles and creative teams for the theater's 2022 season, which will launch May 20. The season marks the 10th Anniversary of the Playhouse's return after a multi-million-dollar refurbishment and reorganization in 2012. It also signals a return to a complete season of self-produced, fully staged theatrical productions following the pandemic.

"We are proud to announce a 2022 season that celebrates the Playhouse's resurgence and the 10th anniversary of reopening with the kind of shows that we do best," says Producing Director Alexander Fraser. "We are particularly excited to do a full season of significant shows - each of which tells the story of individuals who may be labeled as outsiders, but ultimately demonstrate their power to triumph and make a difference."

The 2022 season includes the new play, "American Jade" (May 20 - June 11), the Tony-winning musical "Kinky Boots" (June 24 - July 30), the tap-happy musical "Dames at Sea" (August 12 - September 11) and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical, "Evita" (September 23 - October 30). The Playhouse Youth Company will also produce a new musical, "Alien8" in July. The Playhouse also will bring back the Oscar Hammerstein Festival, a weekend festival that celebrates the importance of lyric writing. Details will be announced soon. Casting for the 2022 season is by Paul Hardt, Hardt Casting LLC.

"While this may be a return season for many of our patrons, the Playhouse never stopped producing. Our team kept going the last two years, creatively pivoting in changing conditions and an uncertain world. We explored how to create experiences for audiences in different ways - virtually and in person," says producer, Josh Fiedler. "Most importantly, we kept our team working together for this moment, as there is nothing more satisfying for us than creating fully realized productions that we feel deserve to be seen under best circumstances that we can muster."

During the pandemic, the Playhouse kept going with live, in-person performances - not only keeping the doors open when legally allowed, but also by producing the world premiere of Candace Bushnell's "Is There Still Sex in the City?" which recently debuted Off-Broadway and is embarking on an international tour. The Playhouse also produced a new one-woman show by Marilu Henner and welcomed a plethora of visiting artists from Broadway and beyond, ranging from The Jazz at Lincoln Center Septet with Wynton Marsalis to John Lloyd Young to the play "Tommy and Me."

"The unexpected pause to our regular season programming afforded us an opportunity to expand our focus on new work," says Executive Producer, Robyn Goodman. "For theaters like the Playhouse, creating new work is essential to its relevancy. This season, our audiences will have the opportunity to experience Jodi Long's personal and moving new play 'American Jade,' get a glimpse at the creative process behind Amanda Green and Curtis Moore's score for the very funny and timely new musical, "Female Troubles" at our Oscar Hammerstein Festival, and experience new voices through our new South Asian Artistic Initiative. Even the Playhouse Youth Company will feature a new musical, 'Alien8.' All this new work signals that Bucks County Playhouse is back, better than ever. We look forward to continuing to share new ideas and voices with our community."

The 2022 season will kick off May 20 with the new play, "American Jade," written and starring Emmy Winner Jodi Long (Netflix's "Dash and Lily") and directed by Eric Rosen. In the show, Long looks back at her childhood touring with her parents in the 1950s through her rise on Broadway and Hollywood. In June, the Playhouse will present a new production of "Kinky Boots" co-directed by Sheryl Kaller (BCP's "Vanya ... Sonia ... Masha ... Spike") and Hope Boykin of The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

"We are thrilled that Sheryl Kaller has agreed to take a fresh look at 'Kinky Boots', a big Broadway show, and uncover the heart beneath the sequins - a story that explores an impactful and unlikely friendship," says Fraser. "Sheryl is one of our artistic associates, and she will be working alongside Hope Boykin, who has had a storied career with Alvin Ailey - and has a history of creating and performing fantastic choreography. We can't wait to see how this dynamic team transforms the Tony-winning hit."

The Playhouse will round out the 2022 season with production of the Busby Berkley inspired "Dames at Sea" with Randy Skinner re-creating his recent work on Broadway; as well as a new production of "Evita" directed by Will Pomerantz.

"Artistic Associate Anna Louizos, who is the scenic designer for 'Evita!', first brought this production to our attention. It is based on a new concept first presented at a sold-out run at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor," says Goodman. "Setting the whole production in the basement of a tango bar, Pomerantz brings a new, exciting perspective to Andrew Lloyd Webber's show. When we saw it in 2018, I knew immediately it was a great fit for our audiences."

Aside from the mainstage season, the Playhouse will produce its annual Oscar Hammerstein Festival on June 18-19. The festival is a weekend of special events devoted to musical theater and the importance of lyric writing. The Playhouse will also mount a holiday show in November and December. Details will be announced soon.

Season tickets are now available and start at $216 for four shows. Single tickets go on sale April 1. All play titles, artists, and dates are subject to change. Details on casting will be announced soon. For tickets and information, visit www.BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.

Season details:

American Jade

May 20 - June 13

Written and Starring Jodi Long

Directed by Eric Rosen

The first Asian-American actor to win an Emmy, Jodi Long breaks barriers even as she follows in her family's footsteps. Jodi's Chinese-Australian, tap-dancing father and Japanese American mother were a popular nightclub act in the 1940s and '50s on the Chop Suey Circuit and were invited to appear on "The Ed Sullivan Show." "American Jade" brings her entire family's story to life! With humor and a little song and dance, Jodi leads us on a vaudeville journey into the past, discovering the imprints it leaves on us all.

Kinky Boots

June 24 - July 30

Music & Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Directed by Sheryl Kaller and Hope Boykin

Choreographed by Hope Boykin

In this Tony Award-winning musical, Charlie Price inherits the family business - a shoe factory on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and with nowhere to turn, Charlie finds inspiration in Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible.

Dames at Sea

August 12 - September 11

Book and Lyrics by George Haimsohn and Robin Miller

Music by Jim Wise

Directed and choreographed by Randy Skinner

Scenic Design by Anna Louizos

In the tradition of "42nd Street", "Dames at Sea" is the tap-happy stage musical that will lift your spirits! Ruby steps off a bus from Utah and into her first Broadway show, but hours before the opening night curtain is to rise, the cast learns their theater is being demolished. So, Ruby and the cast, with the help of some adoring sailors, come up with an ingenious plan to ensure that the show goes on!

Evita

September 23 - October 30

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Directed by Will Pomerantz

Choreographed by Marcos Santana

Don't miss Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical as it is re-imagined in this all-new production. The life of the former First Lady of Argentina is revisited through the eyes of her supporters, who have clandestinely gathered in a tango club ten years after her death to celebrate her life. The classic score features some of Webber and Tim Rice's biggest hits, including "Don't Cry for Me Argentina", "High Flying, Adored" and "Another Suitcase in Another Hall."

Subscription packages and single tickets for the 2022 Season are currently available and may be purchased at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at 215.862.2121.

ABOUT BUCKS COUNTY PLAYHOUSE

Steeped in a theatrical history that stems back to its founding in 1939 by a roster of theatrical royalty, Bucks County Playhouse is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its 2012 re-opening and restoration. With more than 75,000 patrons walking through its doors every year, the Playhouse is leading the economic resurgence of New Hope and the surrounding community. In 2014, Tony Award-winning producers Alexander Fraser and Robyn Goodman took the helm of the Playhouse, and it has reclaimed its reputation of attracting Broadway and Hollywood artists. Playhouse productions of "Company" starring Justin Guarini, and William Finn's "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" were named by Wall Street Journal to its "Best of Theatre" list for 2015. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal again hailed the Playhouse and Artistic Associate Hunter Foster in its Best of the Year listings for its production of "42nd Street" and in 2019 labeled the Playhouse "one of the best regional theaters on the East coast." Box office records have been repeatedly broken by signature productions of "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story," "Steel Magnolias" directed by Marsha Mason, "Million Dollar Quartet," "42nd Street," and "Guys & Dolls" (all directed by Hunter Foster) and "Mamma Mia!" directed by John Tartaglia and choreographed by Shannon Lewis. The creative teams who come to create new productions at the Playhouse are among the most talented artists working in the professional theatre today and relish the opportunity to work on the historic stage where Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, and Jessica Walter began their careers.