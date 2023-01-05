Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broken Mirror Acting Studio Announces Class Offerings, Pay What You Decide Structure And More

This artistic sanctuary is dedicated to the continued development of craft, the exploration of ideas, and the building of community.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Founded in 2021 by multi-disciplinary artist Benjamin Bass, Broken Mirror Studio strives to provide the Philadelphia area with an artistic sanctuary dedicated to the continued development of craft, the exploration of ideas, and the building of community.

Part acting studio, part creative lab, Broken Mirror Studio supports actors and artists realign with the joy of having an artistic practice while providing a safe and inclusive environment to discuss and explore new ideas. Working from a "Pay What You Decide" model Broken Mirror firmly believes in the prioritization of growth and community over profit.

Current offerings at the studio include 1-on-1 professional coaching for adults and minors, monthly mask and movement workshop intensives, and 8-week scene study courses for professional development. The next session of Scene Study begins January 18.

Broken Mirror studio is located and in residency with The Whole Shebang, the brainchild of Meg Foley and Carmichael Jones. This space provides a South Philly home for the practices of other working artists and teachers while also supporting their own careers as working artists. It is intended as a space for experimentation, energy collision, and supported trying-out-of-things.

Benjamin Bass is a queer multi disciplinary artist based in Philadelphia. They hold a B.F.A. in acting from S.U.N.Y. Purchase and have been fortunate enough to both work and continue training all over the world. Notable works include "We Own This City", "Audrey's Children", the Obie award winning hit, "The Woodsman", Trey Lyford's "The Accountant" and the Chinese national tour of, "One Starry Night." Benjamin is a proud union member of both the Actor's Equity Association and the Screen Actor's Guild. As an educator, Benjamin is the head instructor at Broken Mirror Studio. They have taught classes for N.Y.U., S.U.N.Y. Purchase, University of the Arts, University of Pennsylvania, as well at various other studios throughout NY and Philadelphia.

For more please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217474®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brokenmirrorstudio.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.


