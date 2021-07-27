Bristol Riverside Theatre Brings The Harmonies Of The Doo Wop Project To Summer Music Fest

Tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today, Bristol Riverside Theatre is ready to heat up the end of summer with The Doo Wop Project.

The Doo Wop Project will take audiences through several generations of music with their tight harmonies when they perform August 27-28 at 8 pm. All tickets are $40. Performances will take place at Bristol Township's outdoor amphitheatre, 2501 Bath Road. Tickets and more information are available online at brtstage.org or by calling the box office at 215-785-0100.

Seating is socially distanced and masks are required for audience members who are not vaccinated. Food trucks will be on-site. Chairs and blankets are available for purchase at the venue and online at brtstage.org. All seating is general admission.

"The concerts have been amazing," said BRT Producing Director Amy Kaissar. "There is something so nice about listening to music outdoors while eating good food. We get some nice summer breezes in the evening, and the whole experience is just unforgettable. And of course our lighting designer makes the stage look dazzling and magical. It's a very special experience and one that no one should miss."

In their epic shows The Doo Wop Project takes audiences on a journey featuring tunes from the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through the vocal artistry of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified version of modern hits from Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5, and Sam Smith. Featuring stars from the Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, and A Bronx Tale, The Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate-and in some cases entirely reimagine-the greatest music in American pop and rock history.

"Who doesn't love doo wop? It's great music," said BRT Producing Director Ken Kaissar. "This group is made up of Broadway singers who hail from some of the most popular shows. They've been in Jersey Boys, MoTown the Musical, and A Bronx Tale. Their talent is top-notch. Their voices blend beautifully and they bring a lot of energy to the stage. It's going to be an irresistible night and a great way to end the summer under the stars. "