Brave Space Studios Offers Winter Classes, Starting February 14 

After a successful pilot program this Fall, Brave Space Studios is proud to offer a Winter Session. Classes will begin Sunday, February 14th and run through Friday, March 26th, and will be presented safely on Zoom. There will be three series contained in this session, allowing for participants of any age to choose the class or classes that work for them: The Ensemble Series, Saturday Spotlights, and Bravery Builders.

The Ensemble Series is for the performer who wants to invest weekly in skill building, working as a team, and creating something to share at the conclusion of six weeks. Ensemble Series classes will allow participants to get to know one another and get to know their instructor as they hone their talents together. Brave Space Studios is proud to offer nine classes focused in dance, acting, or storytelling, for artists of all ages and skills levels.

In addition to the Ensemble Series, each Saturday, Brave Space will also offer a special workshop in a targeted skill in the theatre. The Saturday Spotlights will allow students to delve into one specific piece of the theatre puzzle each week, and learn new skills like Film Acting, Theatre Design, and Tap Dance, as well as building upon existing talents. The Saturday Spotlight Series will offer classes taught by Brave Space founding members, as well as specialty professional theatre artists from around the country.

The newest offering, the Bravery Builder Series, consists of classes that will allow the smallest performers to dip their tiny toes into the theatre world, and adult participants to de-stress and perform in a no-judgement, social environment. The Bravery Builder Series classes are pay-what-you-can, with suggested donations so that Brave Space Studios can continue this type of programming in the future. We hope our actors young and old will be able to feel confident & invigorated to keep theatre in their lives!

The team at Brave Space Studios met and began working together at Upper Darby Summer Stage, and has been collaborating as artists for a long time. When Summer Stage was unable to meet in person last summer due to the impact of Covid-19, the staff didn't know if the program could continue to create the magic that Summer Stage has shared with its students and community for the past 45 years in a way that would feel just as special. No one could have anticipated it, but in going virtual, the same compassion, creativity, and community that Summer Stage has always provided was somehow enhanced in the face of this challenging time. Upon reflection, the Brave Space team, a group of Summer Stage affiliated artists, got together and decided they wanted to synthesize the same values that Summer Stage had taught them - to use this new found bravery and an emphasis on individual attention, along with the explorative and process-driven structure of the classroom to bring about something special. Together, they created Brave Space Studios, a place where students of all ages from anywhere can come together and keep creating, discovering, and growing throughout the year!

The Brave Space Studios Mission: Brave Space Studios empowers and champions the creative spirit by offering an inclusive and communal place for students of all ages to explore and grow their talents, ideas and identities through the performing arts. At Brave Space Studios, we open the door for students to discover new possibilities, embrace challenges and approach their work and their world with confidence and compassion.

Registration Information can be found at www.udpac.org/brave-space-studios Please refer questions and inquiries to info@bravespacestudios.org.