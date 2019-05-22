Bobby McFerrin Comes To Philadelphia's World Cafe Live For Two Shows!

Bobby McFerrin, creator of the #1 global hit "Don't Worry Be Happy", is coming to Philadelphia! The winner of ten Grammys, McFerrin will be joined by Ranky Tanky at World Cafe Live on May 28 and May 29, 2019. Single tickets are currently on sale.

Winner of the 2020 NEA JazzMasters Award, Bobby McFerrin continues to explore uncharted musical territory and connect people through the unlimited possibilities of music. The ever-surprising vocal virtuoso invites guests to sing along and join in on a spontaneous adventure fueled by jazz, pop, R&B, classical and world music-or, more accurately, out-of-this-world music-all rolled into one. The Los Angeles Times recently wrote, "Bobby McFerrin's greatest gift to his audience may be changing them from spectators into celebrants, transforming a concert hall into a playground, a village center, a joyous space."

McFerrin will be joined by Ranky Tanky, who released their eponymous debut on October 20, 2017. By December of that year, the group had been been profiled on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross and their album soared to the #1 position on the Billboard, I-Tunes, and Amazon Jazz Charts. "Ranky Tanky" translates loosely as "Work It," or "Get Funky!" In this spirit, this Charleston, SC based quintet performs timeless music of Gullah culture born in the southeastern Sea Island region of the United States.

Tickets are currently on sale by visiting Worldcafelive.com.





