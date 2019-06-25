BalletX Presents THE LITTLE PRINCE Pop Up at Parkway Central Free Library

BalletX, led by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox, will perform a Pop Up on the Rooftop Terrace of the Parkway Central Free Library on Friday, June 28 at 4:30pm-5:00pm. The Pop-Up performance will feature an excerpt of The Little Prince, a full-length story ballet for the whole family by choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's classic novella, and being performed by BalletX in its entirety at The Wilma Theater, July 10-21. Immediately following the Pop Up, Lopez Ochoa will participate in a Q&A from 5:00pm-5:30pm, moderated by Joan DeJean, University of Pennsylvania's Trustee Professor of Romance Languages in the French and Francophone Studies department. The first 100 Pop Up attendees will receive a complimentary edition of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's The Little Prince (one copy per family). The event is free and open to the public.

"BalletX Pop Ups are a way to share dance with the community in fun places around the city. We are especially excited for the June 28 Pop Up at the library because it will give audiences a first look at Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's The Little Prince before it premieres at The Wilma Theater, July 10-21," said Cox.

With generous support from the William Penn Foundation's New Audiences/New Places initiative, BalletX performs free Pop Ups at locations around the city, showcasing signature company repertory, and engaging with the community through dance.

Rooftop Terrace of the Parkway Central Free Library at 1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Friday, June 28 at 4:30pm-5:00pm (Pop Up), 5:00-5:30pm (Q&A)

https://www.balletx.org/event/pop-up-parkway-central-library-rooftop-terrace/





