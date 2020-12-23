BWW Blog: The Best of Theatre - 2020

The pandemic has not stopped theatre. Instead, it opened up new avenues for theatrical material to be presented across the globe. Even though Broadway has been shut down for the majority of 2020, there were still productions that took the stage in the beginning of the year that deserve recognition. Beyond the physical stage, we have seen Tik Tok musicals, streaming services adapting shows, and sneak peeks of new shows. To honor the theatrical premieres and innovations that took place this year, I have created a top ten list of 2020 theatre. In no particular order, here is the theatre that took the world by storm.

1. The Prom

Ryan Murphy, the mind behind Glee and American Horror Story, directed a Netflix adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical The Prom. Premiering slightly over a week ago, this film received praise for doing justice to the original musical while featuring iconic stars such as Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, James Corden, and Ariana DeBose. Watch the trailer for a glimpse of this fantastic movie:

2. The Boys in the Band

The Prom was not Ryan Murphy's first Broadway adaptation for Netflix this year. He also produced the acclaimed 1968 play The Boys in the Band by Mart Crowley. The film, directed by Joe Mantello, features the cast of the Tony winning 2018 revival which includes Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Robin de Jesús, and Jim Parsons. Watch the trailer if you are ready for some provoking drama:

3. Hamilton

No Best of 2020 list would be complete without mentioning the release of the professional recording of Hamilton. This summer Disney+ brought families some light in the darkness by allowing them to watch their favorite musical from the comfort of their home. Jump on Disney+ while you still can:

4. Ratatouille: The Tik Tok Musical

Disney's favorite rat was revitalized on Tik Tok with song and design ideas for a musical adaptation of Pixar's Ratatouille. For more on this project, check out one of my past blogs focusing on its development:

BWW Blog: Remy the Ratatouille - The Tik Tok Musical Craze

5. Mrs. Doubtfire's Performance at BroadwayCon

One of the most awaited musicals of 2020 was the adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire. Although the show never got to officially open, it still got to play some previews and publicly display a few of the original songs. One song that demonstrates the show has promise is "What the Hell" sung by the children of the show. Watch Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn and Avery Sell perform "What the Hell" at 2020 BroadwayCon:

6. SIX Completes Previews

The West End's viral musical SIX began Broadway previews at the Brooks Atkinson theatre on February 20th and was ready to officially open on March 12th until the Broadway shutdown was enacted. Undeniably, this theatre fans are anxious for the 2021 opening night of SIX, and the queens will be ready to put on a show. Take a first look at the show:

7. NBC's One Night Only: Best of Broadway

On December 10th, Tina Fey hosted a Broadway special on NBC that featured performances from the casts of Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill, Ain't Too Proud, and Chicago as well as appearances by Broadway stars of generations. The special is still available for free on NBC's streaming platform Peacock. Check out a preview of the special:

8. Mean Girls on Thanksgiving Day Parade

There was an incredible array of performances at this year's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but Reneé Rapp's performance of "Someone Gets Hurt" from Mean Girls stood out from the others. Watch her belt with cast members from both the Broadway and touring production of Mean Girls:

9. Diana Announces Professional Recording

Broadway's new musical Diana recently announced that there will be a professional recording of the show released on Netflix before the official opening. Although this excited theatre fans, it also has raised a curiosity in the industry over whether this will affect ticket sales for when the show opens. For now, enjoy a performance of one of the show's powerful ballads by Jeanna de Waal:

10. A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical

Over 50 Broadway stars came together to put on an original digital musical with a killer twist. This murder mystery musical is not only just $12.99 to watch, but it is also avaiable for licensing through MTI. See your favorite performers become a little suspicious in this trailer: