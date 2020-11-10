BWW Blog: My Guilty Winter Break Pleasure

Yes, this extremely Jewish musical theatre major’s favorite movie is a Christmas musical. Yet, how can you blame me?

Ask anyone that knows me to describe me in one sentence, and I can bet you that they would say "Jewish and likes theatre." I don't blame them, that's probably what my answer would be. As I've mentioned in previous blogs, my Judaism and love of theatre are very strongly connected. I grew up on Fiddler on the Roof and Jason Robert Brown's 13. Barbra Streisand and Rachel Bloom are my heroes. So, it may come as a shock to you that one of my favorite movies and musicals of all time is 1954's White Christmas.

The story follows two army pals, Phil and Bob, played by Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, who become mega producing and performing stars after returning from World War II. When they meet up with the lovely Hanes sisters, played by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, the sparks and tunes begin to fly. After some mishaps, the gang finds themselves at a failing Vermont inn, which just so happens to be owned by the boy's former commanding officer. Can they all come together and use their performance skills to save the inn? With some sweeping song, dance, and sweet romance, I'm sure that you can guess the answer.

It's one of my favorites for a variety of reasons, and none of them have to do with the Santa suits at the end. First of all, the music is all classic golden age show tune perfection. If you can listen to the sweet and hilarious Sisters or the dulcet tones of The Best Things Happen While You're Dancing without a smile on your face, I'd be shocked. Furthermore, the costumes. If you love 1940s and 50s fashion as much as I do, which granted, is a lot, this movie is heaven. It's all fit and flare dresses with gorgeous lines and patterns, sparkling gowns and performance outfits, and dapper suits. In the end, who can anyone resist a showbusiness story or a classic romantic comedy?

However, the sentimentality of the movie is what really draws me to it. Ever since I was a little girl, every winter break, my Mom and I would watch the movie, multiple times, singing along and laughing until we cried. Now that she has been gone for almost nine years, I appreciate the movie more than ever. With every joke that I can quote by heart, suave croon by Bing Crosby that hits my ear, and smoldering look from Rosemary Clooney, I can almost feel my Mom with me, singing and laughing along. Watching White Christmas is like a warm hug.

So, whether you have a menorah, a Christmas tree, or don't celebrate a holiday in the winter at all, I invite you to join me. Make a glass of Hot Cocoa, cue up the TV, and enjoy the sweet silliness and warmth. It's what we all deserve after this year.

