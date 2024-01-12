BROCCOLI, ROOSEVELT & MR HOUSE is Coming to Theatre Horizon in February

The production will run February 8-18, 2024.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

BROCCOLI, ROOSEVELT & MR HOUSE is Coming to Theatre Horizon in February

Theatre Horizon, located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is preparing to LOL in the new year with a new family-friendly production presented by The Berserker Residents, a self-described troupe of tried and true theatrical troubadours. The group will bring their wildly popular show Broccoli, Roosevelt & Mr. House to Theatre Horizon for a strictly limited engagement, February 8-18, 2024. The show, created by acclaimed theater artists Justin Jain, David Johnson, and Bradley K. Wrenn, is perfect for ages 5 to 95.

“Theater Horizon audiences are going to love this hysterical, whimsical experience created by the incredibly talented Berserker Residents,” noted Nell Bang-Jensen, Theatre Horizon Artistic Director. “As we kick off 2024, we all need a laugh and a smile. Broccoli, Roosevelt & Mr. House promises to bring joy and humor to anyone who sees it.”

Can broccoli make you giggle? How much dance is too much dance? And does your house have feelings? Broccoli, Roosevelt & Mr. House is an unpredictable, vibrant comedy for all ages that combines snazzy games, silly sounds, and physical flights of fancy. Three wacky characters encourage interaction and elicit pure joy with this original, fun, and unpredictable experience that's ideal for anyone–from the young to the young at heart. 

The Berserker Residents is dedicated to original works of alternative comedy with a pop-comic aesthetic. As a collective, Jain, Johnson, and Wrenn have spearheaded a comedic theatrical style that blends physical theatre, puppetry, music, sketch, and prop comedy to create compelling and fantastic theatrical events. After a successful 2019 premiere at FringeArts' High Pressure Fire Service festival, the production arrives in Norristown…with plenty of laughs included. Directed by Theatre Horizon favorite Trey Lyford, the Theatre Horizon engagement will feature Justin Jain, Bradley K. Wrenn, and Jacinta Yelland. 

Tickets are currently on sale at Click Here. Tickets range from $15-$75. A family four pack promotion is available which includes two surprise goodie bags with treats to enjoy during the show.




