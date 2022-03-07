BOLD, BRILLIANT, BALANCHINE Announced At Philadelphia Ballet, March 17-20

Philadelphia Ballet has announced Bold, Brilliant, Balanchine. Part of Philadelphia Ballet's 2021-2022 season, this program features three of George Balanchine's celebrated ballets, including Symphony in C, Divertimento No. 15, and the iconic Stars and Stripes, which the company will perform for the first time in three decades. The program runs five performances only, March 17-20, at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. Tickets are now on sale at philadelphiaballet.org.

"Bold, Brilliant, Balanchine is a chance for our company to bring three of Balanchine's most renowned works to the stage while also showcasing the strength and abilities of our dancers," said Angel Corella, Artistic Director. "Balanchine's influence is fundamental to our company's identity, and it is an honor to continue to celebrate his enduring legacy."

George Balanchine's renown as the father of American Ballet is on full display in this trio of technically demanding neoclassical ballets. Symphony in C, composed by 17-year-old Georges Bizet, is a four-movement masterpiece featuring over 50 dancers. A hallmark of this ballet is its spectacular finale, utilizing the entire cast in an impressive demonstration of Balanchine's signature use of precision and space. Mozart's Divertimento No. 15 features an asymmetrical cast (five featured female dancers to three featured male dancers) who carve an intricate yet lively pattern of pairings and re-pairings. The gleaming, crystalline ballet is danced to one of Mozart's most impressive musical achievements.

To close the program, Stars and Stripes is a rousing tribute to Americana, set to the music of John Philip Sousa and Hershy Kay. Performed by Philadelphia Ballet in 2022 for the first time in three decades, this work is replete with marches, salutes, high kicks and struts, a vibrant display of patriotism and athleticism. Philadelphia Ballet's Music Director and Conductor Beatrice Jona Affron leads the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra for all performances.

"Our late founder Barbara Weisberger was a protégé of Balanchine, and it is always a genuine thrill for us to bring Balanchine's singular works to life for our audiences," said Shelly Power, Executive Director. "Between the three works, there is something for everyone to enjoy, and combined they make for a powerful display of Balanchine's mastery of the form."

Bold, Brilliant, Balanchine opens March 17 and runs five performances only, through March 20, at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. Purchase tickets online at philadelphiaballet.org or call Ticket Philadelphia at 215-893-1999. Tickets start at $25.