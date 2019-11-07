Azuka Theatre Will Present SUNSET BABY

Azuka Theatre kicks off their 2019-2020 season with Sunset Baby, by nationally acclaimed playwright Dominique Morriseau. In Sunset Baby, a mother's bequest of love letters written to her infamous husband create a foundation for a fraught father-daughter relationship. What is worth holding onto, and why? The script is an energized, vibrant, and witty look at the point where the personal and political collide. The production is directed by Amina Robinson and stars Victoria Aaliyah Goins (Nina), Steven Wright (Kenyatta) and Eric Carter (Damon). Sunset Baby runs from November 6 to November 24, 2019, with opening night set for Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 7:00pm, at Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake (302 S. Hicks Street). Azuka continues its pay-what-you-decide model for this show where audiences are invited to experience the art on stage and pay based on the value of their experience after. For reservations, visit azukatheatre.org. Sunset Baby runs 90 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for audiences 14+. Azuka thanks season sponsor, Harmelin Media.

"Azuka Theatre's 20th Season explores the transformation that occurs when the personal becomes public," said Azuka Theatre Producing Artistic Director Kevin Glaccum. "Can the secrets we protect or objects we hold dear remain special once they're shared? How are our own histories transformed under the scrutiny of strangers? And can these revelations make us better people? As always, Azuka approaches these unique stories and outcast characters with compassion and humor. This season, we invite audiences to be part of our exploration -- what happens when you watch these characters? How do the questions asked onstage transform into your questions, and are there ever simple answers?"

Azuka kicks off this season of exploration with Sunset Baby, which is penned by one of the most exciting and distinctive voices in America today. In Sunset Baby, the script revolves around the reunion of a former Black revolutionary and political prisoner with his estranged daughter, Nina. At the center of this fraught and broken relationship are the now historically significant and valuable letters Nina's mother wrote to her father while he was in jail. Caught in a tug-of-war over these documents, father and daughter confront their shared past.

Sunset Baby will come to life through the direction of Amina Robinson, who makes her Azuka directorial debut. "People are multi-dimensional - and multifaceted, and this play expresses that an individual can be more than one thing at the same time. It subverts the idea of who they should be and looks at who they are. People shouldn't be pigeon-holed and boiled down to a stereotype. It expands the narrative for black people and allows them to be seen as multifaceted people who can possess opposite traits and that is okay. This story picks up and explores the family dynamic of what is left for this family after revolt and revolution, and discusses facing the fight for the greater good over the needs of the individual. "

Sunset Baby's production team includes regional familiar names and Azuka alums, as well as new team members, including Dirk Durossette (Scenic Designer), Lily Fossner (Lighting Designer), Ariel Wang (Costume Designer), Larry D. Fowler, Jr. (Sound Designer), Avista Custom Theatrical, LLC (Properties), Jamel Baker (Stage Manager), Lauren Tracy (Production Manager), Satchel Williams (Assistant Director), Gray Rogers (Assistant Stage Manager) and Flannel & Hammer (Scenic Construction).

Azuka continues its commitment to the community by extending the innovative pay-what-you-decide box office initiative for the 2019-2020 season. No money is exchanged before the show. Audience members reserve tickets in advance, see the production, then decide on a price which they think is suitable based on their experience and pay as they leave the theater. Ticket payment can be made after the performance by cash, check or credit card. All money collected helps to pay Azuka artists and further support future productions.

As part of this production, Azuka will present pre-show happy hours sponsored by Two Roads Brewing Company on Fridays, November 8, 15 and 22, from 7:00pm to 8:00pm. Also, Azuka presents Azuka Plus (A+) post-show conversations on the following dates: Wednesday, November 13; Saturday, November 16 (following 2pm performance) and Sunday, November 17 (following 2pm performance).

SHOW SCHEDULE

Wednesday, November 6 - Friday, November 8, 2019 (Previews)

Saturday & Sunday, November 9 & 10, 2019 (Opening Weekend)

Saturday, November 9, 2019 (Official Opening Night)

Wednesday to Sunday, November 13 - 17, 2019

Wednesday to Sunday, November 20 - 24, 2019 (Closing Week)





