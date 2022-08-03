Arts Montco Week, Supporting Montgomery County's 200 Arts And Culture Venues, Returns For 2022

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board has announced the return of Arts Montco Week, a celebratory initiative that supports Montgomery County's over 200 arts, culture, and entertainment venues . The festivities will highlight the artists, entertainers, makers, and attractions in the region which normally represent $100 million in positive economic impact, not to mention hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs. The county, which has hosted such prestigious international entertainment organizations like Cirque du Soleil, Big Apple Circus, and the Philadelphia Orchestra, will roll out the red carpet to visitors for Arts Montco Week, September 16-25, 2022.

Additionally, this year's Arts Montco Week festivities includes the debut of the first ever Montco Jazz Fest, a world-class weekend of some of the nation's most celebrated jazz musicians performing in intimate and engaging concerts throughout the Montgomery County region. Events include concerts, jazz brunches, and more. A special kick-off event for the Fest will take place on September 21 at Rivet Canteen and Assembly in Pottstown.

"The Arts Montco brand is an important and vital brand for Valley Forge Tourism, and the addition of our premiere Montco Jazz Festival helps solidify Montgomery County as a first rate arts and culture destination," said VFTCB President & CEO Mike Bowman. "Arts and culture can change us, shape us, and have a positive impact on all of our lives. We need that now more than ever."

The goal of the initiative is to provide visitors a first-hand look at Montgomery County's robust arts and entertainment sector and the role it plays in regional tourism. The county is home to live music venues, award-winning playhouses, historic movie theaters, amazing architecture, museums and art galleries, and some of the finest gardens and arboretums in the country. Arts Montco Week will highlight the people and organizations that make these incredible venues inspire thousands of visitors a year through special performances, gallery exhibitions (including the return of the popular Montco Studio Tour), and discount deals for the public. The festival is free for arts and culture venues to participate, with no requirements for in-person or virtual programming, and will feature a website, blog, video, public relations, and social campaign.

"The goal of Arts Montco Week is to shine a spotlight on the diverse arts, cultural, and entertainment industries in Montgomery County," noted Rachel Riley, Vice President of Communications for VFTCB. "These people and organizations not only provide tremendous positive economic impact to the region, but also serve as a vital reminder that the arts are essential for everyone."

Arts Montco Week on the Visit Valley Forge Mobile App

Guests will be able to experience all Arts Montco Week offers and events on the free Visit Valley Forge App. The app is a hand-held guide for where to stay, play, eat, and shop in Montgomery County. Users will be able to claim special offers under "Maps & Info," enjoy free digital highlights that are family-friendly, discover the best attractions, search-by-cuisine-restaurants, 80 hotels, outdoor activities like golf, and more.

Montco Jazz Fest

The first ever Montco Jazz Fest will celebrate Montgomery County as a music destination, as it highlights the region's diverse jazz artists and venues. The festivities kick off on Wednesday, September 21 with the All Star Big Band performing at Rivet Canteen and Assembly in Pottstown. This 16 piece large ensemble, which will play swinging big band classics, is sponsored by Montgomery County Community College.

Additional events include Cymande, the British funk band popular in the early 1970's with their unique sound that combines jazz, funk fusion, soul, reggae, and Afro pop, at the Ardmore Music Hall on Saturday, September 24; the Terry Klinefelter Trio, a straight-ahead jazz trio performing standards and original compositions, performing on Saturday, September 24 at the Community Music School of Collegeville; Peebo Bryson and Oleta Adams, two of the most significant jazz voices of the past 30 years, performing at the Keswick Theater on Sunday, September 25.

A series of Jazz Brunches on Sunday, September 25 will round out the weekend, including performances at Rivet Canteen and Assembly in Pottstown, King of Prussia Mall, and The Blossom Cafe. For more information visit artsmontcoweek.com.

Highlighted Events and Promotions

Below are just a small selection of the offerings available during Arts Montco Week; for up-to-the-date listings, visit artsmontcoweek.com.

Art and Exhibitions

Art on the Hill

Various days and times, Art on the Hill, 100 North Main Street, Souderton, PA, Free

"Christo & Jeanne-Claude: The Tom Golden Collection" and "Andrea Modica: Theatrum Equorum" at The Philip and Muriel Berman Museum of Art at Ursinus College

Various days and times, The Philip and Muriel Berman Museum of Art at Ursinus College, 601 East Main St. Collegeville, PA 19426, Free

The Charles L. Blockson Exhibition at The Centre Theater

Various days and times, The Centre Theater, 208 DeKalb St, Norristown, PA 19401, $5-$10

Montgomery County Studio Tour

September 24-25, various studios throughout Montgomery County, Free

Renee Crystal Photographer, Gallery Reception

September 24, 7:30PM, Community Music School of Collegeville, 775 West Main Street, Trappe, PA, Free

"Scrappy Quilts" and "Back to Black" at Schwenkfelder Library & Heritage Center

Various days and times, Schwenkfelder Library & Heritage Center, 105 Seminary Street, Pennsburg PA 18063, Free

Classes and Workshops

Adult Night with Lego Master Builder at Legoland

September 16, 6PM, Legoland Discovery Center, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Price TBA

Birding by Canoe at John James Audubon Center

September 22, 6PM, John James Audubon Center, 1201 Pawlings Road, Audubon, PA, $30

unWINED & PAINT

Various days and times, unWINED & PAINT, 515 Stump Rd., North Wales, Price TBA

Concert Performances

Cymande at Ardmore Music Hall

September 22, 8PM, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA, Price TBA

Emerald Rae with Philadelphia Folksong Society

September 16, 8PM, Philadelphia Folksong Society, 6156 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia PA, $5-18

Haley Heynderickx & The Westerlies at Ardmore Music Hall

September 20, 7:30PM, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA, Price TBA

Leo Nocentelli (of The Meters) at Ardmore Music Hall

September 25, 7PM, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA, Price TBA

Musical Story Hour at Community Music School of Collegeville

September 24, 10AM, Community Music School of Collegeville, 775 West Main Street, Trappe, PA, Free

Old 97s at Ardmore Music Hall

September 16, 8PM, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA, Price TBA

Pink Talking Fish at Ardmore Music Hall

September 24, 8PM, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA, Price TBA

Saved by the 90's at Ardmore Music Hall

September 23, 8PM, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA, Price TBA

Sierra Hull at Ardmore Music Hall

September 21, 8PM, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA, Price TBA

Steal Your Peach at Ardmore Music Hall

September 17, 8PM, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA, Price TBA

Theater Performances

Annual Student One-Act Play Festival at Ursinus College

September 16, 6PM, Berman Outdoor Amphitheater, 601 E Main St, Collegeville, PA, Free

"The Prisoner of Second Avenue" at Act II Playhouse

Various days and times, Act II Playhouse, 56 E. Butler Ave, Amber, PA, $27-$49

"Ripcord" at Playcrafters

Various dates and times, Playcrafters, 2011 Store Rd, Skippack, PA 19474

"TOWN" with Theatre Horizon

September 15-28, Eisenhower Science and Technology Leadership Academy, 1601 Markley St, Norristown, PA 19401, Free