Art-Reach Announces 2020 Cultural Access Award Winners

Art-Reach has announced the Cultural Access Award recipients for 2020. Every year, Art-Reach honors a Member Agency, Arts Organization, and an individual with one of their Cultural Access Awards. In addition, Art-Reach recognizes an outstanding accessible event with the Kimmel Award for Accessible Experience. The honorees will receive their awards during Art-Reach's 2020 Spring Brunch on April 4, 2020 at World Café Live.



This year, Art-Reach will present the Member Agency Award to The Penn Foundation for their commitment to ensuring that their clients have an active and participatory experience with the arts while being supported for behavior health services. Hands Up! Productions will the Arts Partner Award for their commitment to providing American Sign Language (ASL) interpretations for theatrical performances. The Individual Impact Award will be presented to Charles Horton, Senior Director of Advocacy and Inclusion at Inglis House and former Executive Director of the Mayor's Commission on People with Disabilities. Finally, the Kimmel Award for Accessible Experience will be presented to A Fierce Kind of Love, for their inclusive production documenting the untold story of Pennsylvania's Intellectual Disability Rights movement.

Interspersed with the awardees, Art-Reach's Spring Brunch will feature the vignette performances by Theatre Horizon's Barrymore Award Winning Saturday Autism Drama Program.

Art-Reach is an innovative arts accessibility nonprofit organization determined to make Philadelphia the most accessible city for the arts. Founded in 1986 as a way to increase arts engagement for people with disabilities through ticket distribution, Art-Reach has evolved in its programming to include immersive arts experiences for people with disabilities across every genre of cultural engagement. With a deep belief that disability is a product of design rather than diagnosis, Art-Reach engages the disability community in Philadelphia to increase access to over 200 cultural organizations.





