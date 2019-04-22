Art Commission Approves New Public Artwork At Engine 37

The Office of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy's Percent for Art Program is pleased to announce the approval of a new public art commission by Jill Sablosky + Erica Ehrenbard at Engine 37 in Chestnut Hill Philadelphia.



The site-specific commission will be an outdoor, sculptural seating installation made of dolomitic limestone and forged stainless steel. This sculptural bench will welcome visitors to the historic firehouse and provide comfortable outdoor seating for the firemen and community members of all ages.



Inspiration for the Engine 37 commission comes from the firemen's service to the community along with architectural features of the historic firehouse. The artwork draws on the spirit and purpose of the firehouse bench as integral to the firehouse entrance, anchoring a watchpost into the site. Ms. Sablosky and Ms. Ehrenbard state, "Rather than a singular object, our artwork will be a community hub that serves both the firemen and local residents as a place of gathering and repose."



Designed in 1894 by architect John T. Windrim, Engine 37 is Philadelphia's oldest active firehouse and registered as a historic landmark. The artists' choice of materials are inspired by the strong presence of the firehouse's schist and sandstone structure. Components of stone and steel compliment the architectural integrity of the building, accenting patterns within arches and vertical glass panes. The central component of the bench are forms of a folded fire hose, fabricated in steel.

Rendering of the Engine 37 renovation. Courtesy of Cecil Baker + Partners Architects This Percent for Art opportunity was announced nationally to artists and artist teams as an open Call to Artists in January 2019. The selection panel included: Albert LeCoff, Co-Founder and Former Executive Director, the Center for Art and Wood; Cooper O'Neil, Artist; and Emily Zilber, Editor, Metalsmith Magazine, Society of American Goldsmiths. The Advisory Panel included representatives from: The Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, the Department of Public Property, the Philadelphia Fire Department, Cecil Baker + Partners, the Chestnut Hill community, and a conservator from the Philadelphia Museum of Art.



About the Artists

Philadelphia-based sculptors, Jill Sablosky + Erica Ehrenbard share a passion for blending the traditional with the contemporary. Jill Sablosky is a public artist with experience in stone artwork including commissions in Philadelphia, Harrisburg and nationally. Erica Ehrenbard's career focus is welding and fabrication. She draws from her professional expertise to push material boundaries in metal.



About the Percent for Art Program

Enacted in 1959, the Percent for Art ordinance requires that one percent of the total dollar amount of any construction project that includes City funds be devoted to the commissioning of site-specific public art. The first of its kind in the nation, the program has commissioned over 300 works of art. The intent of the Percent for Art Ordinance is to enhance the City's public environment by incorporating exceptional site-specific works of art.



About City of Philadelphia's Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy

The Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy's (OACCE) mission is to support and promote arts, culture, and the creative industries; and to develop partnerships and coordinate efforts that weave arts, culture, and creativity into the economic and social fabric of the city of Philadelphia.



The OACCE manages and oversees City arts programs, provides services to artists and arts organizations and serves as the primary point of municipal contact for local organizations, businesses, artists and creative entrepreneurs. As Philadelphia's local arts agency, the OACCE works in cooperation with the Mayor, City Council, and other City offices to make Philadelphia a great place to live, work and visit.





