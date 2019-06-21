Ardmore Restaurant Week Announces Record Number Of Restaurants And New Lunch Service

Ardmore Restaurant Week, the popular two-week celebration of Downtown Ardmore's exciting and diverse dining scene, returns July 15 through July 28, 2019. Diners can experience a variety of cuisines from the Main Line's top chefs as they enjoy two-course lunch menus for $10 and $15, and three-course dinner menus for $15, $25 and $35. Six restaurants will make their Restaurant Week debut this year, including ArdmoreQ, Buena Vista Mexican, Green Papaya Asian Bistro, Nam Phuong Bistro, Not Your Average Joe's and SongSan Korean BBQ.

They will be joined by Ardmore's most buzzed about restaurants that include The Bercy, Bam Bam Seoul Kitchen, Delice et Chocolate, Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft, Tired Hands, Marokko and many others. On top of new restaurant participants and new lunch service, Ardmore Restaurant Week will kick-off a day early with a new outdoor festival. Ardmore's Bastille Day Block Party will debut on Sunday, July 14, 2019 on Station Avenue, in between The Bercy and Delice au Chocolat. Look for a French wine garden, can can dancers, live entertainment, music, food, pastries, family fun, games and much more. View restaurant offerings, detailed menus, and make reservations at www.ArdmoreRestaurantWeek.com. For more about Ardmore's Bastille Day Block Party, visit The Bercy on Facebook and stay tuned for the full website in early July.

"Ardmore Restaurant Week is one of our most anticipated events of the year," said Ardmore Initiative Executive Director Nancy Scarlato. "Ardmore is one of the fastest growing dining destinations in the area and Ardmore Restaurant Week gives us a chance to celebrate established Ardmore favorites and introduce our newcomers - now with lunch AND dinner options. We are excited to announce that 20 Ardmore restaurants will be participating and are curating their menus now! Plus, we are thrilled to introduce a new outdoor block party to kick things off on Bastille Day. Save the date and start making your plans now!"

Ardmore Restaurant Week is a two-week celebration in the middle of summer to showcase the wide variety of award-winning cuisines along the Main Street of the Main Line. Ardmore's chefs and restaurateurs have worked for months developing menus that will feature both signature dishes and special event-only specials. Green Papaya Asian Bistro, a newcomer to the Ardmore dining scene, has chosen to participate with both lunch and dinner options including house specialty pad Thai, beef rendang, curry salmon, and mango chicken. Ardmore Q is serving up award-winning barbeque with a sampler menu including ribs, pulled pork, and smoked sausage and peppers. Marokko, a fine-dining Moroccan and Mediterranean BYOB will serve popular dinner menu items like a vegetarian tajine seasoned with a Chef's blend of Moroccan spices and fresh herbs. Ardmore's French dining destination, The Bercy, will feature a summer corn chowder with crab and their popular rotisserie chicken served with a pomme puree. Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft will delight diners with crispy brussels sprouts, shrimp tacos, Branzino, and filet mignon. Songsan Korean BBQ, another recent addition to Ardmore, will serve up innovative Korean dishes in their new spot on Rittenhouse Place.

Confirmed restaurants for Ardmore Restaurant Week include the below list, with others to be announced as the event gets closer.



*ArdmoreQ (64 Rittenhouse Place) - Barbeque meats. New to Ardmore, new to Restaurant Week.



*Bam Bam Seoul Kitchen (31 E. Lancaster Ave.) - Authentic Korean cuisine.



*Besito Mexican (105 Coulter Ave.) - Casual restaurant that offers the warmth of a private hacienda while offering thoughtful details and authentic Mexican cuisine.



*Buena Vista Mexican (5 W. Lancaster Ave.) - Authentic Mexican restaurant in the heart of downtown Ardmore. New to Ardmore, new to Restaurant Week.



*Delice et Chocolat (9 Lancaster Ave.) - A taste of France in the heart of Ardmore.



*Green Papaya Asian Bistro (202 E. Lancaster Ave.) - Fresh, local, and inspired Asian fare. New to Ardmore, new to Restaurant Week.



*Hunan (47 E. Lancaster Ave.) - Long-running BYOB dining place offers classic Chinese dishes in a serene setting.



*Iron Hill Brewery (60 Greenfield Ave.) - Regional brewpub chain dispensing house made beers and elevated American comfort fare.



*Jack McShea's (35 E. Lancaster Ave.) - Local Irish pub serving traditional fare.



*John Henry's Pub (98 Cricket Ave.) - Neighborhood spot serving traditional pub fare in a relaxed atmosphere.



*Local Wine & Kitchen (39 W. Lancaster Ave.) - Laid-back restaurant and wine bar serving seasonal New American fare and charcuterie in a hip setting.



*Marokko (54 E. Lancaster Ave.) - Fine-dining menu of authentic Moroccan and Mediterranean cuisine, served in a traditional setting, including outdoor seating area.



*Mikado Thai Pepper (64 E. Lancaster Ave.) Simple and fresh Japanese and Thai cuisine offering an exciting fusion menu.



*Nam Phuong Bistro (43 Cricket Ave.) - Authentic Vietnamese cuisine.



*Not Your Average Joe's (49 St. James Place) - Eclectic American menu serving innovative, chef-driven dishes. New to Restaurant Week.



*PokeOno (59 W. Lancaster Ave.) - Sleek fast-casual serving Hawaiian-style cubed and marinated fish and rice bowls with toppings.



*Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft (29 E. Lancaster Ave.) Refined retro restaurant and cocktail bar serving elevated pub fare.



*SongSan Korean BBQ (66 Rittenhouse Place) Casual tabletop BBQ serving traditional Korean dishes and more. New to Ardmore, new to Restaurant Week.



*The Bercy (7 Lancaster Ave.) French brasserie serving inspired dishes and signature cocktails.



*Tired Hands Fermentaria (35 Cricket Terrace) Small batch microbrews and locally-sourced menu.



Restaurants participating in lunch will offer prix fixe, two-course menus at either $10 or $15. Dinner participants will offer a three-course, prix fixe menu at either $15, $25 or $35. Parking is available throughout Ardmore and is FREE after 6pm and on Sundays. Tax and gratuity are not included. Menu items may change. View restaurant offerings, detailed menus, and make reservations at www.ArdmoreRestaurantWeek.com.



Kick-off the festivities one day early with a new outdoor celebration. Ardmore's Bastille Day Block Party will make its grand debut on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 11:00am to 4:00pm, along Station Avenue. Look for the street to be closed down between The Bercy and Delice du Chocolat - two of the Main Line's well-known French eateries. Festivities will include live entertainment, music, games, arts, crafts, food, drink and a French wine garden. Stay tuned for a full press release on this new celebration. Early information is found on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/2269740973276106/





