Ardmore Celebrates Holidays With Tree Lighting, Santa Surprise, Free Parking And $1,000 In Prizes

Celebrate holidays on the Main Line with a month of festive offerings in Downtown Ardmore starting on Black Friday and running through December 23rd.

The downtown business community kicks off the holidays with athe Ardmore Holiday Kick-Off and Tree Lighting on Black Friday, November 27th, at 5:00pm. Ardmore Initiative, Ardmore Business Association and sponsor PECO will live stream Santa's arrival and the lighting of the Christmas Tree with special guest Cinderella by A Dash of Magic. The thirty minute program will feature a surprise entrance for Jolly Ole St. Nick himself, songs by everyone's favorite princess Cinderella presented by A Dash of Magic Events, and remarks by local dignitaries. The Holiday Rally for Ardmore Restaurants and Retail will then start on Small Business Saturday, November 28th and run through December 23rd. Head out and support dozens of small local businesses for everyone on Santa's wish list and find gifts, decor, fashion, ornaments, food, drink and so much more.

Every shopper that spends $25 at participating businesses can enjoy a free entry to win prizes valued up to $1,000 in total - including a $100 gift card winner every week in December. On Sunday, December 13th,from 9:30am to 12:00pm, bundle up and head to Cricket Ave for Christmas on Cricket. Join Lulu's Casita and pucciManuli for a jolly good time as they welcome Santa, The Grinch and Elf on the Shelf! The morning will be filled with holiday tunes with Roots with Ruark, ornament making, hot chocolate & cookies and a special story time! Space is limited due to capacity restrictions. Finally, enjoy FREE parking at all downtown Ardmore meters and lots on Saturday, November 28th, December 5, December 12, and December 19th courtesy of the Ardmore Initiative, Ardmore Business Association, and Lower Merion Township. For event details, info about the Rally, or for a directory of businesses, visit www.destinationardmore.com.



"Ardmore Initiative is proud to partner with Ardmore Business Association, sponsor PECO and all of our restaurants and retail shops to celebrate the holidays," said Ardmore Initiative Executive Director Nancy Scarlato.

"While the pandemic may have postponed and changed some of our beloved holiday traditions and plans, the need to shop and support local and small businesses is still the same. In fact, our Downtown Ardmore merchants need your support more than ever before as we look to change the way we shop and celebrate the holidays. Please watch for our holiday kick-off online and then come out and shop at your own pace all month long for a chance to win $1,000 in prizes! Plus, don't forget free parking on Saturdays between November 28 to December 19."



It is the most magical time of year on the Main Street of the Main Line as Ardmore Initiative and partners kick-off a festive month of socially-distanced festivities and shopping. Due to the pandemic, Ardmore's annual holiday traditions have changed this year to create a safe and healthy atmosphere to shop and support local Downtown Ardmore merchants.





ARDMORE HOLIDAY KICK-OFF AND VIRTUAL TREE LIGHTING

Friday, November 27, 2020

Black Friday

Open to the public ONLINE - streaming starts at 5:00pm



Ardmore Initiative, Ardmore Business Association and sponsor PECO present the Ardmore Holiday Kick-off and Virtual Tree Lighting viewed starting at 5:00pm on Facebook Live from @DestinationArdmore and @ArdmoreBiz pages. A recorded video will then be available later on both sites as well. Look for a surprise Santa sighting as he makes a grand entrance to help light up the tree at Schauffele Plaza. Everyone's favorite Disney princess Cinderella by A Dash of Magic Events will make a magical appearance and sing favorite holiday and movie songs for everyone watching online and on TV. Local dignitaries will welcome guests online, make holiday gift suggestions, talk about how and why to shop small and local, and then countdown to the lighting with Santa Claus and Cinderella. This event is virtual only and broadcast from Downtown Ardmore. The tree will be lit for the remainder of the month starting on Small Business Saturday through Christmas for those that want to view it and take in-person photos. The ceremony in-person is not open to the public but available on local TV stations covering the event and on Facebook.





HOLIDAY RALLY FOR ARDMORE RESTAURANTS AND RETAIL

November 28th - December 23rd

Dozens of participating restaurants and retailers in Downtown Ardmore



Small Business Saturday kicks off the Holiday Rally for Ardmore Restaurants and Retail! Throughout the month of December, the Ardmore Initiative wants to encourage everyone to shop, dine, and visit Ardmore!



Scarlato said, "The Rally for Ardmore is a popular promotion that benefitted over 50 businesses and generated over $10,000 for the Ardmore small business community during the COVID lockdown in April. Wee are ready to shatter that record in December!"



The promotion is simple: shop for your holiday gifts, dine, and order takeout from a small business in the Ardmore Business District during the month of December, snap a photo of your receipt and email it to info@ardmoreinitiative.org. You are then entered to win prizes valued up to $1,000 in total. Each week, one winner will be selected to win $100 gift card to the featured local business of the week. At the end of the Rally, one grand prize winner will be selected to win a bundle of gift cards from Ardmore businesses, valued at $600 sponsored by the Ardmore Initiative. It's as simple as that! This promotion will start November 28 and end December 23. The winner will be announced by January 8, 2021. Minimum purchase of $25 required.



FREE PARKING IN ARDMORE

Every Saturday between Small Business Saturday and Christmas

All Downtown Ardmore meters and lots



Enjoy FREE parking at all downtown Ardmore meters and lots on Saturday, November 28th, December 5, December 12, and December 19th courtesy of the Ardmore Initiative, Ardmore Business Association, and Lower Merion Township.



CHRISTMAS ON CRINGLE

Sunday, December 13th, from 9:30am to 12:00pm

Outside on Cricket Avenue between Lancaster and Cricket Terrace



Bundle up and head over to Cricket Ave for a new socially-distanced Christmas tradition! Join Lulu's Casita and pucciManuli Christmas on Cringle. Families are invited to enjoy a jolly good time as they welcome Santa, The Grinch and Elf on the Shelf! The morning will be filled with holiday tunes with Roots with Ruark, ornament making, hot chocolate & cookies and a special story time! Space is limited due to capacity restrictions. To purchase tickets please email info@luluscasita.com. Please note face covering is required for everyone over the age of 2 and social distancing will be in effect, limited tickets available due to capacity restrictions for this outdoor event. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time, no tickets will be sold on the day of the event as we will be having a stagger arrival time. A limited number of tickets will be available.



For more about Ardmore Initiative, Destination Ardmore and other businesses in Downtown Ardmore, visit http://destinationardmore.com/..

