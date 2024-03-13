Arden Theatre Company Extends THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, Now Playing Through April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Philadelphia-based Arden Theatre Company has announced the extension of its fourth production of the 2023/24 season, the Philadelphia premiere of The Lehman Trilogy.

The Lehman Trilogy, which features three of the region's most talented actors, Scott Greer, Charlie DelMarcelle, and Akeem Davis, tells the dynamic story of a family and a financial company that changed the world.

The three-hour show, which unfolds on the F. Otto Haas Stage, opens March 13 and now runs through April 14, with an additional six performances added due to popularity. The Lehman Trilogy, written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, is directed by Terrence J Nolen.

The additional show dates are as follows:

Wednesday, April 10 | 1 p.m.

Thursday, April 11 | 7 p.m.

Friday, April 12 | 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 | 1 p.m. or 7 pm.

Sunday, April 14 | 1 p.m.

The Lehman Trilogy takes audiences on a three-part journey exploring nearly two centuries of the Lehman family from their humble beginnings to the devastating failure of a financial institution that would bring the global economy to its knees. The actors play more than 50 characters throughout the production, giving life to all those intermingled with the Lehmans and their dealings.