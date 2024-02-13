Arden Theatre Company Extends LADYSITTING For a Second Time

Philadelphia-based Arden Theatre Company has announced the second extension of its third production of the 2023/24 season, the world premiere of Ladysitting. Ladysitting is written by Lorene Cary, acclaimed Philadelphia-based author and playwright, University of Pennsylvania senior lecturer, and advocate.

The 90-minute show takes place in the intimate 175-seat Arcadia Stage and previews began on January 18. Ladysitting opened January 24 and now runs through March 10, with an additional five performances added, due to popularity. The show is directed by Zuhairah McGill and features Tony Award winner Trezana Beverley along with Melanye Finister, David Ingram, Brian Anthony Wilson, and Monet Debose.

Ladysitting, based on the 2019 memoir, explores the life and last year of Cary's grandmother, Nana Jackson (Trezana Beverley) – a fiercely strong and independent woman now reliant on Lorene (Melanye Finister) and other family members for her care. Ladysitting captures the ruptures, love, and forgiveness that can occur in a family as Cary chronicles the stories of five generations of their African American ancestors and bears witness to her grandmother's 101 vibrant years of life. Throughout the story, Lorene tries to keep up with the demands of caretaking. However, she soon realizes that she and her entire family are consumed with Nana's care while still navigating their own lives and responsibilities.