Applied Mechanics Presents OTHER ORBITS EPISODE ONE: PlaNet Radio

Visionary theater collective Applied Mechanics is returning with their newest creation Other Orbits Episode One: PlaNet Radio, an eclectic radio broadcast about the obscure festivals, slow jams, and scandals of this cooperative, sci-ﬁ world. Other Orbits is a serial multi-media play created by Applied Mechanics. Episode One: PlaNet Radio premieres June 30 - July 31, 2021.

Tickets are $15-40, with subscriptions available for Episodes 1-3 at $40. To purchase, visit bit.ly/AppliedMechanicsTix. Ticket holders will receive a private link to enjoy the show.

Unveiling over nine episodes, audiences of Other Orbits will be engrossed in an immersive adventure through time and space experiencing a variety of mediums including radio broadcasts, time capsules through the mail, role playing games (RPGs), a record album, and ultimately a live performance. The project follows a motley crew of non-human beings navigating enormous changes on a distant planet. Other Orbits is not far oﬀ from our current world and digs deep into the values of a cooperative and non-hierarchical world, which does not require human interference to survive and thrive.

The ﬁrst of nine episodes, Other Orbits Episode One: PlaNet Radio spins the cosmic dial and teases you into the sounds and songs of this epic, alternative planet. Featuring animals, mutants, A.I., thing beings, and the sentient planet itself; you'll get to eavesdrop on walrus gossip, bop to pop songs created by mushrooms, catch up on historic planetary news and philosophical discourse from the planet's immortal creatures. Applied Mechanics is dishing out their most radical performance project yet.

Co-created by the core artistic team and helmed by Applied Mechanics' Artistic Director Rebecca Wright, the performance team include Barrymore Award winners Mary Tuomanen, Justin Jain, and Brett Ashley Robinson, stalwarts Anthony Martinez-Briggs, Richard Bradford, Anita Holland, experimental artists Thomas Choinacky and Eppchez!, and company members Jessica Hurley and Izzy Sazak. Sound Design is masterminded by composer Elizabeth Atkinson, with production management by Natalie Robin and stage management by Nic Labadie Bartz.

Applied Mechanics is a visionary artist collective based in Philadelphia whose mission is art as an exercise in empathy and transformation. The company believes that art can be a powerful force in the struggle against nationalism, fascism, misogyny, racism, xenophobia, and bigotry. The art Applied Mechanics makes is part of that ﬁght. They build alternative worlds, in intricate full-surround detail, and invite you into them. Their process is highly collaborative and based on a commitment to organizational and artistic innovation. The company is inspired by dioramas, theme parties, choose-your-own adventure books, zines, intersectional feminism, collectivity, and social justice movements. Many stories unfold simultaneously and each audience member is free to choose how to experience performances. Applied Mechanics company members are Rebecca Wright, Jessica Hurley, Thomas Choinacky, Mary Tuomanen, Anita Holland, Brett Ashley Robinson, and Izzy Sazak. Philadelphia City Paper says that at Applied Mechanics' shows "You are just as likely to see a character starting a revolution as you are to see a character brushing her teeth."

For more information about Applied Mechanics, visit AppliedMechanics.us.