Applied Mechanics Announces The Premiere Of OTHER ORBITS An Immersive Experience Coming To Standby Stages

A fantastic alien universe descends on North Philadelphia as audiences are invited into the premiere of Other Orbits, a science fiction immersive experience. From Applied Mechanics comes a spectacular, accessible installation where audiences can interact with alien species - mysterious AIs, walruses made of fungi, sentient microphones, flirtatious bacteria and many more. The immersive experience takes over the entirety of Standby Stages film studio in Kensington to create a truly unforgettable, 360 degree experience that transports audiences to another world from July 9 through 22.

Set in the ruins of a failed human colony, Other Orbits depicts a planet where mutants evolved into a cooperative society and tried to do better than their homo sapien ancestors. Part diplomatic meeting, part interspecies mixer, Other Orbits blurs the line between work and play as the characters rub shoulders with audience members and struggle towards solutions for their most pressing problems. Will they put aside their differences and dance? Will they avoid planetary disaster? And who is going to judge the alien karaoke contest?

Other Orbits, directed by Rebecca Wright, features Eppchez!, Severin Blake, Rich Bradford, Thomas Choinacky, Jessica Hurley, Justin Jain, Anthony Martinez-Briggs, Brett Ashley Robinson, Izzy Sazak, and MK Tuomanen. Sound design is by Liz Atkinson, costume design is by Nikki Dellhomme, set design by Deb O, and lighting design by Maria Shaplin. The performance installation is the cumulation of a multi-year serial performance piece with episodes in many different formats, from a radio station to a tabletop role-playing game to a comic book to, now, a live performance. Previous episodes are available by visiting /www.appliedmechanics.us/shows/other-orbits/.

Other Orbits is appropriate for ages 10+. The show takes place at Standby Stages, 2033 E. Silver Street, Philadelphia. Other Orbits is made possible by lead support from the William Penn Foundation. The venue is wheelchair accessible and there is parking on site. Tickets and information at Click Here.