Applied Mechanics Announces The Premiere Of OTHER ORBITS An Immersive Experience Coming To Standby Stages

A fantastic alien universe descends on North Philadelphia as audiences are invited into the premiere of Other Orbits, a science fiction immersive experience. From Applied Mechanics comes a spectacular, accessible installation where audiences can interact with alien species - mysterious AIs, walruses made of fungi, sentient microphones, flirtatious bacteria and many more. The immersive experience takes over the entirety of Standby Stages film studio in Kensington to create a truly unforgettable, 360 degree experience that transports audiences to another world from July 9 through 22.
Set in the ruins of a failed human colony, Other Orbits depicts a planet where mutants evolved into a cooperative society and tried to do better than their homo sapien ancestors. Part diplomatic meeting, part interspecies mixer, Other Orbits blurs the line between work and play as the characters rub shoulders with audience members and struggle towards solutions for their most pressing problems. Will they put aside their differences and dance? Will they avoid planetary disaster? And who is going to judge the alien karaoke contest?
Other Orbits, directed by Rebecca Wright, features Eppchez!, Severin Blake, Rich Bradford, Thomas Choinacky, Jessica Hurley, Justin Jain, Anthony Martinez-Briggs, Brett Ashley Robinson, Izzy Sazak, and MK Tuomanen. Sound design is by Liz Atkinson, costume design is by Nikki Dellhomme, set design by Deb O, and lighting design by Maria Shaplin. The performance installation is the cumulation of a multi-year serial performance piece with episodes in many different formats, from a radio station to a tabletop role-playing game to a comic book to, now, a live performance. Previous episodes are available by visiting /www.appliedmechanics.us/shows/other-orbits/.
Other Orbits is appropriate for ages 10+. The show takes place at Standby Stages, 2033 E. Silver Street, Philadelphia. Other Orbits is made possible by lead support from the William Penn Foundation. The venue is wheelchair accessible and there is parking on site. Tickets and information at Click Here.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Digital theater pioneer the Wilma Theater is offering a streaming version of its onstage production ETERNAL LIFE PART 1, which was written by Nathan Alan Davis and directed by Morgan Green, who directed the world premiere digital production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning FAT HAM. The production will be available to view on demand from May 1-14.
The story of Ruth Kapp Hartz, a Jenkintown resident, is highlighted in a new musical called “HIDDEN” written by musicians and songwriters David and Jenny Heitler-Klevans of Cheltenham.
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, Theater Unspeakable and Let's Make History Productions announce the return of the critically-acclaimed theater show The American Revolution to Valley Forge on May 27 and June 10 outdoors at Washington Memorial Chapel.
Philadelphia is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. May 2023's top picks include Rock of Ages, Camelot and more.
More Hot Stories For You
Applied Mechanics Announces The Premiere Of OTHER ORBITS An Immersive Experience Coming To Standby Stages
May 1, 2023
A fantastic alien universe descends on North Philadelphia as audiences are invited into the premiere of Other Orbits, a science fiction immersive experience. From Applied Mechanics comes a spectacular, accessible installation where audiences can interact with alien species - mysterious AIs, walruses made of fungi, sentient microphones, flirtatious bacteria and many more. The immersive experience takes over the entirety of Standby Stages film studio in Kensington to create a truly unforgettable, 360 degree experience that transports audiences to another world from July 9 through 22.
ETERNAL LIFE PART 1 At The Wilma Theater Now Streaming
May 1, 2023
Digital theater pioneer the Wilma Theater is offering a streaming version of its onstage production ETERNAL LIFE PART 1, which was written by Nathan Alan Davis and directed by Morgan Green, who directed the world premiere digital production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning FAT HAM. The production will be available to view on demand from May 1-14.
New Musical HIDDEN, Based on the Life of Holocaust Survivor Ruth Kapp Hartz, to Receive Staged Concert Reading
May 1, 2023
The story of Ruth Kapp Hartz, a Jenkintown resident, is highlighted in a new musical called “HIDDEN” written by musicians and songwriters David and Jenny Heitler-Klevans of Cheltenham.
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Brings Free American Revolution Show This May
May 1, 2023
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, Theater Unspeakable and Let's Make History Productions announce the return of the critically-acclaimed theater show The American Revolution to Valley Forge on May 27 and June 10 outdoors at Washington Memorial Chapel.
World Premiere of BE HOLDING Girard College Explores Black Genius, Justice, and Joy
May 1, 2023
From May 31 to June 3, Girard College will open its doors to the public for the World Premiere of Be Holding, an original performance created by celebrated, boundary-pushing artists in collaboration with students at the historic North Philadelphia school.