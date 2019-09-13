Annenberg Center Presents SWEET HONEY IN THE ROCK, September 21

The Annenberg Center presents internationally renowned a cappella ensemble Sweet Honey in the Rock, Saturday, September 21, at 8 PM. Known for its stunning vocal prowess rooted in the rich textures of African American legacy, this powerhouse group celebrates its 45th anniversary with a joyful mix of gospel, blues, jazz and R&B. Through soulful harmonies, intricate rhythms and expressive ASL interpretation, Sweet Honey's music "moves into your heart and pushes it open wider." (NPR) Tickets are available at AnnenbergCenter.org.

Sweet Honey In The Rock is a performance ensemble rooted in African American history and culture. The ensemble educates, entertains and empowers its audience and community through the dynamic vehicles of a cappella singing and American Sign Language interpretation for the Deaf and hard of hearing. Sweet Honey's audience and community comes from diverse backgrounds and cultures throughout the United States and around the world, and includes people of all ages, economic/education/social backgrounds, political persuasions, religious affiliations, sexual preferences and differing abilities.

This Sweet Honey in the Rock performance features vocalists Carol Maillard, a Philadelphia native; Louise Robinson; Aisha Kahlil; Nitanju Bolade Casel; Rochelle Rice; and Christi Dashiell; Romeir Mendez on acoustic bass and electric bass; and American Sign Language Interpreter Barbara Hunt.

The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts serves as a major cultural destination and crossroads connecting Penn and the greater Philadelphia region through innovative human expression in theatre, music, dance, and film, serving an annual audience of almost 50,000. The Annenberg Center also serves as a key resource for the arts at Penn, connecting master artists with Penn students in support of and as an enhancement to the arts curriculum. Student performing arts groups are also key users of the Annenberg Center's multiple performance and rehearsal spaces, while also staffing many operational roles throughout the academic year. In reflection of Penn's core values as a world-respected academic institution, the Annenberg Center emphasizes artistic and intellectual excellence, diversity, and rigor in its presentations; prioritizes broad inclusiveness in the artists, audiences, and groups it serves; manages outstanding performance, conference, and meeting facilities; and stresses comprehensive event planning, production support, and customer service. The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a major provider of performing arts access for school children and actively engages a broad range of primary, secondary, and post-secondary student audiences and inclusive constituencies from the campus, community, and greater Philadelphia region. Visit www.AnnenbergCenter.org.





