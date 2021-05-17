Andrew Polec Will Perform 'Legacy Of Love' at Bucks County Playhouse

Andrew Polec, Doylestown native and star of the international tour of "Bat Out of Hell", shakes up the Broadway Spotlight Concert Series with this exciting new concert "Legacy of Love." He will perform with the Michael Bond Quartet. The music will include musical theater and rock n' roll with a homage to the recently deceased Rock Legend Jim Steinman. Performances will be held at Bucks County Playhouse on Saturday, June 5 at 8:00 pm and Sunday, June 6 at 2:00pm. Tickets to "Legacy of Love" are $40. For information visit, BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.

In appreciation of the opportunities provided by Bucks County Playhouse, Polec said, "Throughout the pandemic, Bucks County Playhouse has been there as a strong support beam for the community and for me, personally, by thinking outside the box and allowing the human-to-human aspect of art to stay alive in a safe way. Being a native of this area, I'm proud to call this theatre home and the true embodiment of the tenacity of the arts." He continued, "Art will always be there for you! We refuse to go away and will continue to infuse our love into your daily lives! I couldn't be more grateful for this theatre, its wonderful team, and its leadership."

Andrew Polec earned rave reviews and won The Joe Allen Best West End Debut award, decided by public vote, at the Stage Debut Awards for his performance as "Strat" in "Bat Out of Hell: The Musical" at the Manchester Opera House and The London Coliseum. He reprised the role on the West End in London and Toronto, before leading the cast at the New York City Center. A graduate of the Brown/ Trinity Rep MFA program, Polec appeared Off-Broadway in "The Fantasticks" at the Jerry Orbach Theater and has performed at the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Providence Fringe Festival, and with the Trinity Repertory Company. His television credits include "Katy Keene" and "Prodigal Son." Andrew's Concert Production Sponsor is Rach Ireland.

This concert series was curated by Jim Caruso for Bucks County Playhouse. Caruso who made his Broadway debut alongside Liza Minnelli in the Tony Award-winning "Liza's At The Palace!," singing, dancing and celebrating the music and arrangements of Kay Thompson and the Williams Brothers. He has won six MAC Awards and eight BroadwayWorld Awards for his work in nightclubs, performed with the New York Pops in a tribute to Kander & Ebb, with Rosemary Clooney celebrating Bing Crosby, and sang the songs of Hope & Crosby with Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall. Jim was honored to sing with Barbara Cook, Lauren Bacall and a bevy of Broadway stars at President Clinton's First State Dinner at the White House. For eighteen years, he has hosted the weekly showbiz bash "Jim Caruso's Cast Party" at Birdland, Jazz at Lincoln Center and across the country. For the past year, he has been storming YouTube with "Pajama Cast Party." He also books and produces the Broadway at Birdland concert series, and performs regularly with Billy Stritch at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel. Jim's two cds, "The Swing Set" and "Caruso Live and In Person" are available online. www.Jim-Caruso.com

Bucks County Playhouse has developed rigorous safety protocols to protect those working backstage and front-of-house, including virus testing, mask requirements for all those inside the Playhouse, frequent cleaning, Merv 15-rated HVAC filters, and restricted access backstage. A list of protocols can be found on the Playhouse website. Tickets to these live music events are available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.