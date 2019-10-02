Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE NILE Announced At Town & Country Players

The name Agatha Christie is synonymous with mystery and Town & Country Players is "thrilled" to present the classic production of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Nile to the community during the month of October. The show opens on October 4th and runs weekends through October 19th.

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Nile was written in 1944 and is based on her 1937 novel Death on the Nile. The story is centered on the beautiful and wealthy Kay Ridgeway played by Brianna Lynn (Schwartzy in 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as she embarks on her Nile river cruise honeymoon with her new husband Simon Mostyn played by Brian Keller (T&C debut). Trouble ensues when the couple learns Simon's ex-girlfriend and Kay's former best friend, Jacqueline de Severac played by Brittany Delaware (T&C debut) is on board. Like any good murder mystery, someone ends up dead, there is a full cast of interesting plausible suspects and the fun ensues in figuring out whodunnit.

Director David Swartz, a veteran of the stage (Matthew Harrison Brady in Inherit the Wind, Big Daddy Pollitt in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Emil de Beque in South Pacific) is making his directorial debut at Town & Country Players with this show. Swartz is a fan of Agatha Christie and the mystery genre and was inspired to bring this show to life. Cast members have said that Swartz is especially gifted in character development so audiences can expect to see well developed potential suspects.

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Nile is playing at Town and Country Players located on Route 263 in Buckingham and runs weekends from October 4th - 19th. Curtain time is 8pm for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening shows and 2pm Sunday Matinees. For specific show dates/times and to order tickets, visit www.townandcountryplayers.org or call the Box Office at 1-800-838-3006. Tickets are $20.

Pictured: Brittany Delaware as Jacqueline de Severac. Photo Credit: Jessica Briggs Photography





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You