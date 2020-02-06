Acting Without Boundaries is Celebrating Philly Theatre Week with JOURNEYS

Acting Without Boundaries (AWB) has announced it is celebrating Philly Theatre Week with Journeys, a celebration of life, love, and the enduring human spirit that keeps us all moving forward. This musical collage will take place on Saturday, February 8 at 2:00 p.m. in the Kimmel Center's Rendell Room, traveling through the best of AWB and the many journeys that we all take in life.

In conjunction with Theatre Philadelphia and Philly Theatre Week, AWB company members will perform songs and select scenes from Broadway's greatest musicals. There will be a talk-back and discussion immediately following the performance. AWB is a unique theatre workshop for kids, teens, and young adults with physical disabilities.

Since its inception in 2004, AWB continues to be the only program of its kind in Greater Philadelphia, drawing actors from all over the region, including Bucks County, Delaware, and New Jersey. The confidence building that happens at AWB comes from providing a safe environment for the exploration of creative expression through drama, facilitating a supportive network of peers. Many actors and their parents describe the AWB community as a family, where lasting friendships are made and continue to grow.

"When I started AWB I had a vision - to help a small group of young people struggling with physical disabilities who wanted to perform. Over the years, one of my greatest joys has been witnessing our actors mature and blossom both on and off stage. As we head into our 16th year, collaborating with the Kimmel Center and Theatre Philadelphia for Philly Theatre Week feels like a dream come true," said Christine Rouse, Founder and Executive Director of AWB.

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is thrilled to host AWB for a second consecutive year, as part of extensive FREE programming offered all season long. Designed to reflect the broad and diverse interests of Philadelphia audiences, FREE programming ranges from jazz to Latin music, Broadway showtunes to organ demonstrations, community chat-backs to seasonal happenings. For additional & the most up-to-date information on these FREE events or any Kimmel Center Cultural Campus event, please visit www.kimmelcenter.org

ACTING WITHOUT BOUNDARIES: JOURNEYS

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Rendell Room

February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets

AWB Presents Journeys is FREE. Ticket reservations are highly recommended and can be reserved by calling 215-893-1999, online at www.kimmelcenter.org, or at the Kimmel Center Box Office. More information at www.kimmelcenter.org. Walk-ins will be welcomed upon availability.

Acting Without Boundaries

Mission Statement: Transforming lives and building self-esteem in an empowering community of people with physical disabilities through theater that celebrates ability.

AWB lives out its mission by:

• Challenging perceptions about people with disabilities and their capabilities.

• Producing professional quality theater in nontraditional ways.

• Teaching performing arts skills through year-round programs and workshops that build confidence on -stage and beyond.

• Creating a community of support for people with physical disabilities and their families.

• Giving back to the community through performances and presentations.





