Act II Playhouse in Ambler Presents LOOKING OVER THE PRESIDENT'S SHOULDER

Get a front row seat to history! Act II Playhouse presents Looking Over the President's Shoulder by James Still, on stage Oct. 22-Nov. 17 in Ambler.

Looking Over the President's Shoulder tells the dramatic true story of Alonzo Fields, the White House butler who saw four presidencies.

Fields is played by Philadelphia star Brian Anthony Wilson. The show is directed by David Bradley.

"This show is a fun, gossipy peek behind a curtain we all know well - the presidency. It is also a great showcase for a great local actor - Brian Anthony Wilson - who has wowed our audiences before in shows like Driving Miss Daisy, Assassin, and Man of La Mancha," said Artistic Director Tony Braithwaite.

Fields served four U.S. presidents and their families: Herbert Hoover, Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower. Famous guests through the years included Winston Churchhill, Marian Anderson, Errol Flynn, and the king and queen of England.

Set on the eve of his last day on the job, Fields reflects on his 21 years of service to his country with humor and pride. He was a man with a story to tell, and this tour-de-force gives Fields the chance to tell it.

Tickets for Looking Over the President's Shoulder at Act II Playhouse are $33-$47. Discounts are available for subscribers, students, groups of 10 or more, and seniors (65+). Tickets are available online at www.act2.org, by calling the Act II box office at (215) 654-0200, or in person at 56 E. Butler Ave. in Ambler.





