Act II Playhouse Honors Comedy Legends In World Premiere Comedy Cabaret Starring Tony Braithwaite

Act II Playhouse announces its latest production entitled “Christmas in the Catskills”; an original comedy cabaret starring Philadelphia's Funniest Man, Tony Braithwaite.

Previews begin December 5, 2023 and the production opens Friday, December 8. “Christmas in the Catskills” runs through Saturday, December 30, 2023.

In a one-man performance, Braithwaite takes on the giants of comedy's heyday (including Mel Brooks, Rodney Dangerfield, Joan Rivers, and many more) mining the best laughs of the Borscht Belt. This evening of jokes and stories is capped off with a Friar's Club roast of Santa Claus! It's a comedic tour-de-force from the “super comic gem of our area” (Montgomery Newspapers) guaranteed to be served up as fresh as a pastrami on rye!

“The group of comedians who dominated the Catskills resorts in the ‘50s and ‘60s have had a tremendous impact on me personally,” said Braithwaite who also directs the production.

“Their comedy shaped who I am as a performer today and I am sure will resonate with Act II audiences just as much as it did half-a-century ago. I cannot wait to introduce audiences old and young to these legends. Laughter is sure to take the chill out of the long winter nights!”

Braithwaite has been doing stand-up since he was 13, when he became the youngest comedian ever to perform at New York City's famed, “The Improv.” As a stand-up comic, he has opened for Adam Sandler, David Spade, and appeared with Mario Cantone. KYW News Radio said, “Tony Braithwaite is a comedy superstar in these parts.”

“Christmas in the Catskills” is the latest in a series of world premiere crowd-pleasing holiday shows at Act II Playhouse. Previous audience favorites have included: “Cole For Your Stocking,” “Really Good Tidings,” and “Making Spirits Bright.”

Joining Braithwaite on stage and providing musical accompaniment is Dan Matarazzo who returns to the Playhouse after appearing in “Cole For Your Stocking” and “Together Off-Broadway: Merman and Martin.”

Behind the scenes, Patricia G. Sabato is the Production Stage Manager, Nick Cardillo the Assistant Director, Eric Baker the Lighting Designer, Megan Jones the Scenic Designer, Adam Danoff the Sound Designer, and Patrick Dolan the Projections Designer. Flannel & Hammer Scene Shop provides Scenic Construction and Technical Direction.

Ticket prices start at $32 and are available online atClick Here, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction. Act II Playhouse has received 43 Barrymore nominations and 6 Barrymore Awards. Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998; in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the 3rd Artistic Director in the theatre's history.