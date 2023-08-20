Act II Playhouse Celebrates 25 Years With Proclamation From Ambler Mayor

By: Aug. 20, 2023

Act II Playhouse received an official proclamation celebrating their 25th anniversary from Ambler mayor, Jeanne Sorg.

Following a Thursday matinee performance of the comedy, “Boca” by Jessica Provenz, Act II Playhouse Artistic Director Tony Braithwaite took the stage to introduce Sorg.

Sorg praised the one-of-a-kind performances at the Playhouse and the theatre's resiliency in bouncing back from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ceremony concluded with an official presentation of the proclamation celebrating “25 years of contributions to the cultural renaissance of the Borough of Ambler.”

“It is a real honor for Act II Playhouse to have the support of the Borough,” said Braithwaite. “Their recognition of what we do at the Playhouse means a lot to our staff and the incredibly talented casts and crew who make all of our shows possible.”

Sorg is no stranger to the Playhouse stage. Her office as mayor was lovingly lampooned in the Playhouse's 2016 comedy cabaret, “Electile Dysfunction.” In 2021, she appeared as a guest on the virtual talk show, “Heeere's Tony.”

Act II Playhouse's Silver Anniversary season kicked off at the beginning of August with “Boca” whose sold-out run has been extended through September 3, 2023.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining.  Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction.  Act II Playhouse has received 43 Barrymore nominations and 6 Barrymore Awards.  Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998; in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the 3rd Artistic Director in the theatre's history.


