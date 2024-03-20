Act II Playhouse Announces 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Act II Playhouse Artistic Director Tony Braithwaite announced the slate of shows for the theatre's 2024-2025 season following the first preview performance of “It's Only a Play.”

The six productions comprise Act II premieres and beloved favorites returning to the Playhouse.

Subscriptions and discount rates are now available for all six productions.

The season kicks off with the divinely outrageous comedy, “An Act of God” by David Javerbaum. Tony Braithwaite stars as the Almighty Himself who has returned to Earth to set the record straight on a few things. “An Act of God” runs August 6 – September 1, 2024.

Next, just in time for the election, is “The Outsider,” a political comedy by Paul Slade Smith. A hilarious fictional farce following newly-elected and reluctant governor Ned Newly whose fear of public speaking might make him the worst candidate to ever hold public office, “The Outsider” satirizes American politics and lifts up democracy. It runs October 8 – November 3, 2024.

Tony Braithwaite returns by popular demand to “Christmas in the Catskills 2: A Star is Borscht.” Following last season's sold-out run of the comedy cabaret, join Philadelphia's funniest man for an evening of jokes, songs, stories, and more honoring the comedians of the Borscht Belt including Joan Rivers, Rodney Dangerfield, Henny Youngman, and many more. “Christmas in the Catskills 2: A Star is Borscht” runs December 3 – December 29, 2024.

Act II kicks off 2025 with the comedy-drama “Grace and Glorie” by Tom Ziegler, an inspiring tale of Grace, a 90-year-old spitfire and Glorie, her volunteer hospice worker. This odd couple duo with seemingly nothing in common will learn new perspectives from one another in a performance sure to inspire laughter, tears, and hope. “Grace and Glorie” runs January 28 – February 23, 2025.

Next is the beloved thriller, “Dial M For Murder” adapted from the Frederick Knott original by Jeffrey Hatcher. The inspiration for the classic Alfred Hitchcock film starring Grace Kelly, this edge-of-your-seat suspense story follows Tony Wendice who believes he has concocted the scheme to pull off the perfect murder…until it all goes horribly wrong. “Dial M For Murder” runs March 25 – April 19, 2025.

The season is rounded out with the beloved comedy musical “A Grand Night for Singing” which lovably sends up and pays tribute to the songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein and the musicals of Broadway's Golden Age including Oklahoma, South Pacific, and The Sound of Music. Audiences will be tapping their feet and singing along all night May 27 – June 22, 2025.

Tickets

Additional information on each production can be found at https://act2.org/season/2024-2025-season/. Individual tickets for all six shows go on sale June 6, 2023. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and orders can be made by phone or in person or online at act2.org.

Act II Playhouse

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction. Act II Playhouse has received 43 Barrymore nominations and 6 Barrymore Awards. Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998; in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the 3rd Artistic Director in the theatre's history.