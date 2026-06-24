OVER THE GARDEN WALL Live Tour to Launch Across North America in Fall 2026

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For more than a decade, Over the Garden Wall has grown from a critically acclaimed animated miniseries into a seasonal ritual for fans around the world, returning each fall as reliably as changing leaves and Halloween traditions. Its richly textured world of harvest festivals, lantern-lit forests, and American folklore-paired with a timeless, folk-inspired score-has made revisiting the series an annual autumn experience for a growing global audience.

To celebrate its fall return, The Blasting Company is announcing its highly anticipated "The Blasting Company Plays Over the Garden Wall Tour,' bringing that seasonal tradition to the stage with live performances of the series' iconic soundtrack. Kicking off with two shows at the Lodge Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on October 12 and October 13 and culminating in Washington, DC at the Howard Theatre on November 11, the tour invites audiences to experience the Emmy Award-winning show's unforgettable soundtrack performed live by brothers Joshua Kaufman and Justin Rubenstein, the composers and musicians who helped create it.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26 at https://www.blastingcompany.com.

Beginning with sold-out 10th anniversary performances in Los Angeles in 2024, The Blasting Company envisioned a concert experience that captured the warmth, camaraderie, and musical spirit at the heart of the series. Now, that vision is expanding into a full North American tour featuring an all-star group of musicians from The Blasting Company and the renowned California Feetwarmers, many of whom performed on the original soundtrack.

Joined by local special guests throughout the tour, the ensemble will faithfully recreate and expand upon the music that made Over the Garden Wall an enduring favorite. Audiences can expect an evening filled with beloved songs, lush instrumental arrangements, storytelling, and the communal spirit that inspired the original recordings.

"More than anything, we want these concerts to feel like a night spent in the company of old friends playing music together," said Joshua Kaufman and Justin Rubenstein of The Blasting Company. "The music of Over the Garden Wall was born from collaboration, tradition, and community. These shows are an opportunity to celebrate that spirit and invite audiences into it-to sing along, share the experience, and keep these songs alive together."

What began as a Nashville street band evolved into one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary music composition. Beyond Over the Garden Wall, The Blasting Company has created music for projects including Burlesque, The Kids of Rutherford County podcast from The New York Times and Serial Productions, Adult Swim's The Elephant, and The Crooked Moon. Their recent work features collaborations with celebrated artists including Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Haley Reinhart, Jemaine Clement, and legendary composer and arranger Van Dyke Parks.

"The Blasting Company Plays Over the Garden Wall Tour'

Dates are as Follows:

October 12, 2026 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

October 13, 2026 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

October 15, 2026 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

October 18, 2026 Eugene, OR WOW Hall

October 19, 2026 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

October 20, 2026 Seattle, WA The Showbox

October 21, 2026 Vancouver, BC The Pearl

October 25, 2026 Denver, CO The Gothic Theatre

November 2, 2026 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

November 8, 2026 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

November 9, 2026 Boston, MA Arts at the Armory

November 10, 2026 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

November 11, 2026 Washington, DC Howard Theatre

When autumn settles across North America, audiences will have the opportunity to step into the Unknown, once again, through an unforgettable evening of music, friendship, and storytelling. More than a concert, 'The Blasting Company Plays Over the Garden Wall' invites fans to experience a cherished seasonal tradition in a communal setting-celebrating the music, nostalgia, and sense of wonder that have made the series an enduring part of fall for a generation of viewers.

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