ANNIE, BLUEY'S BIG PLAY, and More Announced for Family Discovery Series at Kimmel Center

The Kimmel Cultural Campus has announced the returning Family Discovery Series for the upcoming 2022-23 season. In its 7th year, the lineup includes kid-friendly favorites and re-envisioned family classics, curated to appeal to the littlest growing arts lovers. Packages and single tickets to select shows in the 2022-23 Family Discovery Series go on sale TODAY, Thursday, June 9, 2022.

"Entertaining, inspiring, and thought provoking: just three of many ways to describe the effect of our Family Discovery Series on young community members given the opportunity to experience and grow a passion for the arts through live performance," said Crystal Brewe, Chief Marketing and Audience Experience Officer on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "Featuring takes on classic stories, traditional dance presentations, and more, the packages make it easy bundle a few wonderful shows and kickstart a child's appreciation & awe."

The 2022-23 Family Discovery Series lineup includes:

Annie (October 11 - 16, 2022)

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza! (October 28, 2022)

Bluey's Big Play (December 2 - 3, 2022)

Blue Man Group (December 27 - 31, 2022)

Divi Roxx Kids (February 25, 2023)

KODO (March 7, 2023)

CATS (March 14 - 19, 2023)

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation (March 23 - 26, 2023)

Step Afrika! (April 28, 2023)

This season's Family Discovery Series is generously sponsored by Dietz & Watson.

ANNIE

Kimmel Cultural Campus' Miller Theater (formerly Merriam Theater)

October 11 - 16, 2022

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theater goers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production-just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

DISNEY JUNIOR LIVE ON TOUR: COSTUME PALOOZA!

Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music

October 28, 2022

The Pollstar nominated Disney Junior tour is back with an ALL-NEW show, Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza! This show brings beloved Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel Superheroes together live on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics, and more. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music.

Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party, but mysterious green rain, wind, and smoke keep interrupting the fun. Can Spidey and his Amazing Friends help save the Costume Palooza? Come join the party!

Come see Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, Alice, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends LIVE on stage!

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY

Kimmel Cultural Campus' Miller Theater (formerly Merriam Theater)

December 2 - 3, 2022

When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. Bluey's Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® Award-winning children's television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Join the Heelers in their first live theatre show made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets; this is Bluey as you've never seen it before, brought to real life.

BLUE MAN GROUP

Kimmel Cultural Campus' Miller Theater (formerly Merriam Theater)

December 27 - 31, 2022

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group and now it's your turn! Blue Man Group returns to Philadelphia for a limited engagement on their new North American tour.

It's everything you know and love about Blue Man Group - signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity, and quirky comedy-the men are still blue, but the rest is all new!

Featuring pulsing original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction, and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

DIVI ROXX KIDS

Kimmel Cultural Campus' Perelman Theater

February 25, 2023

Divi Roxx Kids brings funky bass lines and inspiring rhymes of empowerment to the stage with songs from her debut family music album, Ready Set Go! Little ones will clap their hands, stomp their feet, and move to the beat of songs performed by the energetic and internationally acclaimed, award-winning bassist and songwriter, Divinity Roxx.

KODO

Kimmel Cultural Campus' Miller Theater (formerly Merriam Theater)

March 7, 2023

The acclaimed and ever-popular KODO returns to North America in 2023 with its newest production, Tsuzumi, showcasing the Japanese taiko ensemble's continued exploration of new and old traditions from Sado Island. KODO continues to amaze with their unique combination of supreme artistry and physical endurance, creating a mesmerizing, riveting, and spiritual experience enjoyed by millions around the world.

CATS

Kimmel Cultural Campus' Miller Theater (formerly Merriam Theater)

March 14 - 19, 2023

Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater - "Memory". Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, Cats tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.

The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (The Phantom of the Opera), and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION

Kimmel Cultural Campus' Perelman Theater

March 23 - 26, 2023

Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (oh... and don't forget Tigger, too!) in a beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation. Featuring the Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy Award-winning music with further songs by A.A. Milne, this beautiful fresh stage adaptation is told with stunning life-sized puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love, in a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood.

STEP AFRIKA!

Kimmel Cultural Campus' Miller Theater (formerly Merriam Theater)

April 28, 2023

Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience. Performances are much more than dance shows; they integrate songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation. The blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding.

Family Discovery Series packages and single tickets are on sale beginning TODAY, Thursday, June 9, 2022, and start at $18 per show. Choose three or more shows from our spectacular Family Discovery Series and save 10%.

Packages can be purchased by calling 215-893-1950, online at kimmelculturalcampus.org, or at the Kimmel Cultural Campus Box Office. Group sales are available for groups of 10 or more and can be purchased by calling (215) 790-5883. More information at https://www. kimmelculturalcampus.org/ family.