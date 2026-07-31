AMERICANA FESTIVAL: ROOTS & REINVENTIONS Curated by Béla Fleck Set for Penn Live Arts

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Penn Live Arts has revealed details of its Americana Festival: Roots & Reinventions, February 11-13, 2027. Curated by banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck, PLA's Brownstein Artist-in-Residence for the 2026-27 season, all Festival events take place at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Subscriptions and single tickets, including for the Festival, are now available.

Tracing a musical journey from the Celtic traditions of Scotland and Ireland to the folk, bluegrass and old-time music of America, PLA's Americana Festival explores the shared roots of these genres and showcases the artists keeping them alive and evolving today. Musicians selected to represent this wide-ranging heritage include the genre-blending folk ensemble Dallahan, making its Philadelphia debut; acclaimed Irish fiddler Martin Hayes joined by guitarist Kyle Sanna and special guest Béla Fleck, performing the world premiere of Fleck's Plain Songs, a PLA commission; and banjo prodigy Nora Brown and fiddler Stephanie Coleman, joined by percussionist James Shipp. Hayes and Fleck will also offer a special open session, a chance for local string players to sit in with these master musicians.

Béla Fleck: Bluegrass Roots | Brownstein Residency for Artistic Innovation

The Brownstein Residency for Artistic Innovation links notable visiting artists to the Penn and Philadelphia communities, emphasizing interdisciplinary work and experiences for broad audiences. The 2026-27 season Brownstein Artist-in-Residence is Béla Fleck, the world's premier banjo virtuoso and celebrated musical adventurer. In a November 2026 performance of My Bluegrass Heart, Fleck will explore the roots and evolving traditions of Appalachian and bluegrass music by bringing together the genre's legends with the best of a new generation of talent. Combined with the Americana Festival in February 2027, Fleck's residency will encompass an array of creative voices, classroom visits, and community engagement activities, tracing the cultural evolution of this heritage music.

Penn Live Arts 2026-27 Season

Curated by Executive & Artistic Director Christopher A. Gruits, Penn Live Arts' 2026-27 season explores the concept of belonging, reflecting on how people experience change and find acceptance in new worlds while longing for the community and traditions of home. Through performances by today's leading dancers, musicians, actors, and cirque artists, this season-spanning thematic thread shines a light on migration and immigrant experiences.

Dallahan

Thursday, February 11, 7 PM

Annenberg Center | 3680 Walnut Street

Forged in Scotland and Ireland's traditional music scene, Dallahan is a genre-blending folk ensemble that infuses Celtic melodies with global sounds. The group performs in Philadelphia for the first time, sharing tunes from rousing jigs and reels to evocative, story-driven ballads, all subtly intertwined with folk influences from North America and the Balkans. “Like a world music festival in one group” (LiveIreland), Dallahan's playful humor and innovative virtuosity promise a lively musical journey across continents.

Martin Hayes Duo

Special Guest Béla Fleck

Friday, February 12, 7:30 PM

Annenberg Center | 3680 Walnut Street

"One of the best fiddlers on the planet" (NPR), Martin Hayes returns to the Penn Live Arts stage after a sold-out performance last season. Joined by guitarist Kyle Sanna and special guest banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck, PLA's 26/27 season artist-in-residence, these musical masters explore the intercontinental journey of Ireland's traditional music and its influence on American roots traditions. Fleck will also perform the world premiere of Plain Songs, a Penn Live Arts commission for solo banjo. This one-night-only convergence of extraordinary musical voices will be preceded by a pre-show conversation between Martin Hayes and Béla Fleck.

Open Session with Béla Fleck & Martin Hayes

Saturday, February 13, 11 AM

Annenberg Center | 3680 Walnut Street

Banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck, PLA's 26/27 season artist-in-residence, and Irish fiddle Master Martin Hayes invite area musicians to join an open session where bluegrass and Irish traditions meet for a high-energy jam. This rare opportunity for intermediate to advanced players offers the chance to sit in with these master musicians, joined by guitarist Kyle Sanna. Stringed instrument players—fiddle, guitar, banjo and more—are all encouraged to take part in an open, shared musical exchange led by some of the tradition's defining voices.

Nora Brown with Stephanie Coleman

Special Guest James Shipp

Saturday, February 13, 7:30 PM

Annenberg Center | 3680 Walnut Street

Banjo prodigy Nora Brown first debuted on the PLA stage in 2022. Now, this “must-see artist” (The Boston Globe) returns with master fiddler Stephanie Coleman, offering a reverent and spirited approach to Appalachian folk music. Shaped by years of shared musical exploration, the award-winning duo pushes each other creatively while remaining deeply connected to the heart of the folk tradition. Joined by percussionist James Shipp, they infuse the rich storytelling of old-time music with fresh energy.

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