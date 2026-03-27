AIRPLANE! Will Screen Nationwide with Stars Julie Hagerty and Robert Hays

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Big screen showings of the comedy classic Airplane! will take place across the US, followed by a live Q&A with co-stars Julie Hagerty and Robert Hays. Tickets are on sale now here, including a limited number of “First Class” VIP tickets, which include premium seating and a photo opportunity with Julie Hagerty and Robert Hays.

For the tour, Hays (reluctant pilot “Ted Striker”) and Hagerty (flight attendant “Elaine Dickinson”) will take the stage for a live discussion and Q&A after the film to share behind-the-scenes stories, insights, and personal memories from their time on the film.

Originally released in 1980, Airplane! is widely considered one of the greatest comedies ever made. The cast also included Leslie Nielsen, Lloyd Bridges, Peter Graves, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and a cameo appearance by Broadway icon Ethel Merman.

AIRPLANE! LIVE! with Julie Hagerty and Robert Hays

5/14 - Evansville, IL @ Victory Theatre

5/15 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

5/16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

5/28 - Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

5/29 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

5/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Miller Theater at Ensemble Arts Philly

6/17 - Anaheim, CA @ Grove of Anaheim

6/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theater

6/19 - San Francisco, CA @ Curran Theater

10/8 - Syracuse, NY @ The Oncenter

10/9 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

About Julie Hagerty

Julie Hagerty is a distinguished actress whose career spans stage, television, and film. She first gained acclaim as Elaine Dickinson in the iconic comedy Airplane!, and went on to star in Woody Allen’s A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy, Robert Altman’s Beyond Therapy, Albert Brooks’ Lost in America, and Frank Oz’s What About Bob?

In recent years, Hagerty has delivered standout performances in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story; Paramount’s Instant Family, where she starred opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne; Amazon Studios’ Somebody I Used to Know; and CBS’ Matlock, with Kathy Bates. She will next be seen opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan feature film, Remain.

About Robert Hays

Since making his feature film debut as “Ted Striker” in Airplane!, Robert Hays has starred in over fifteen motion pictures, five television series, numerous TV movies, and stage productions. His career began at San Diego’s renowned Old Globe Theatre, where he performed in productions including The Glass Menagerie, Richard III, and The Man in the Glass Booth with Leonard Nimoy.

Hays's film credits include Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey and its sequel, Homeward Bound II, Robert Altman’s Dr. T and the Women, and Cat’s Eye, among others. He also appeared in Airplane II: The Sequel and starred in Take This Job and Shove It, Scandalous, and Utilities. On television, he’s had roles in Starman, That ‘70s Show, Touched by an Angel, Bette, Angie, and many others.