2020 Communiversity Canceled Due to Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

It's official. In response to the ongoing pandemic and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the Arts Council of Princeton has announced that Communiversity for 2020 has been canceled. As Central New Jersey's largest and longest-running cultural event, Communiversity has drawn tens of thousands of art lovers and fun seekers to downtown Princeton since 1971.

"As you can imagine, this was not an easy decision to make, but we believe it's the responsible one," says Sarah Collum Hatfield, Board President of the Arts Council of Princeton. "The decision is first and foremost based on our commitment to the safety and well-being of our attendees, performers, vendors, and the community-at-large. We appreciate everyone's support during challenging times."

Produced by the Arts Council of Princeton with participation from the students of Princeton University and support from the town of Princeton, Communiversity ArtsFest typically features over 225 booths showcasing original art and contemporary crafts, unique merchandise, culinary masterpieces from local chefs, plus seven stages of continuous live entertainment.

To stay up-to-date with events at the Arts Council of Princeton, please visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

