1812 Productions to Celebrate Its 100th Ever Production With THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS

1812 Productions celebrates its 100th production with the return of This Is The Week That Is, a hilarious mix of sketch comedy, musical parodies, and improv.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all-comedy theater company, will celebrate a major milestone this November: they will present their 100th production with the return of their wildly popular political satire, This Is The Week That Is. This signature show returns live on stage to deliver sketch comedy, musical parodies, and on-the-spot improv with a versatile cast of pros. This Philly favorite, a hilarious mix of SNL, The Daily Show, and The Carol Burnett Show, runs for a limited engagement, November 24 through December 31, at Plays & Players Theater.

"It feels appropriate that our 100th production is This is the Week That Is. Over the years it has become the centerpiece of our programming and an annual event that audiences look forward to," noted Producing Artistic Director Jennifer Childs. "It's signature 1812 in so many ways - ensemble driven, community focused, joyful, ebullient and laugh out loud funny with a huge amount of heart. It is also a show that, by its nature, marks the passage of time. I remember writing an opening number verse for the very first incarnation of this show that talked about Senator Biden. A few years later Vice President Biden was a character in several sketches and now we are satirizing President Biden. Finally, it's given us the opportunity over the years to work with so many incredible artists who have become 1812 mainstays and who have been some of the most meaningful artistic relationships in my life."

A celebrated part of the Philadelphia theatre season for the past 18 years, This Is The Week That Is delivers sharp satire and content that changes with the headlines. The show is on a mission to tell the truth and make it funny. Inspired by the 1960s British television satire That Was The Week That Was, and created by Childs, This Is The Week That Is features a script, written by the acting ensemble, that changes nightly: no two performances are the same.

This year's This Is The Week That Is will, for the first time ever, feature two directors. Melanie Cotton, a member of 1812's Artistic Core who audiences have seen in It's My Party: The Women and Comedy Project, The Way I Walk, and most recently in The Play That Goes Wrong, and Mikaela Boone, who joined 1812 Productions' team last season and was the assistant director for Broads and The Play That Goes Wrong, will co-direct this 18th annual production.

The show will feature Jennifer Childs, Sean Close, Lexi Thammavong, Jackie Soro, Robyn Unger, and Pax Ressler, who also serves as Musical Director and Arranger. The production is part of The June & Steve Wolfson Family Foundation Series. The honorary producer is Graboyes Window & Door.

Tickets are currently on sale by visiting Click Here.




