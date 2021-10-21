1812 Productions Will Bring the World Premiere of TWO OUTTA THREE to the Plays & Players Theatre and Streaming

1812 Productions, Philadelphia's All-Comedy Theater Company, will present a world-premiere cabaret experience as both a live in-person show and an online streaming production. Philly theatre favorites Jennifer Childs (1812's Producing Artistic Director) and Scott Greer, a real life married couple and veterans of the regional stage, will celebrate the return of live performance with their original cabaret, Two Outta Three, a heartfelt and humorous examination of empty nest syndrome, at Plays & Players Theatre from November 19 through November 21. A professionally-captured digital stream of the show will be available online from December 6 through December 19.

"My husband Scott and I wrote Two Outta Three about becoming empty-nesters; it's based on our real-life experience of sending our only daughter away to college," said Childs. "I think about all the huge life experiences that people went through during the last year and a half during the pandemic: getting married, having babies, changing jobs, losing loved ones. This is our personal quarantine story, a comic look at how we said and are saying goodbye to our daughter."

Two Outta Three is a moving and hysterical show about how a trio becomes a duo again after Childs and Greer send the youngest member of their act, their daughter, off to college. Both Childs and Greer rediscover the rhythm and the timing of their own lives- and learn that there are plenty of laughs to be had. Two Outta Three is about rediscovering the good stuff of who you were, what made it work before, and what makes it work now.

Two Outta Three features original music by Christopher Colucci, Scott Greer, and Jennifer Childs, with Music Direction by Christopher Colucci. Choreography is by Melanie Cotton, and lighting design is by Maria Shaplin.

Audiences will have two options to experience Two Outta Three. Live, in-person performances take place at Plays & Players Theatre from November 19 through November 21, 2021. The theater will be sold at 60% capacity with socially distanced seating. Proof of vaccination is required, along with photo ID, for patrons, and masks must be worn at all times.

A digital version of the performance, captured at Plays & Players Theatre with a live audience, will be available to stream from anywhere in the world from December 6 through December 19.

Single tickets are on sale starting in November. For more information, visit 1812productions.org.