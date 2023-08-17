WA Maritime Museum and Theatre 180 Host TAKING LIBERTY as Part of AUSTRALIA II: 40 Years On Celebrations

The performance premieres on Wednesday, 20 September.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

The WA Maritime Museum, in collaboration with Theatre 180, presents Taking Liberty, an adaptation of Ingle Knight's award-winning play about Australia's historic, 1983 America's Cup win.

 

Premiering on Wednesday, 20 September, at the WA Maritime Museum, Fremantle,  Taking Liberty celebrates one of the greatest moments in Australian sporting history – the defeat of America's yacht Liberty by Australia II in the 1983 America's Cup final.

 

In an epic, against-the-odds finish to a best-of-seven race, Skipper John Bertrand led his crew to turn the tide from a 3-1 deficit in race five and claim victory in a nail-biting decider: one of the biggest comebacks in sporting history.

 

Combining the excitement of live theatre against a cinematic backdrop, Taking Liberty celebrates an event that defined a nation and gave international prominence to Australia's cultural identity and fighting spirit. Doing so ended America's 132-year dominance in what became known as the Race of the Century.

 

This performance from Theatre 180 is part of an exciting program of events at the WA Maritime Museum organised to celebrate the 40th anniversary of this historic victory, including the exhibition Australia II: 40 Years On.

 

Theatre 180 has proudly told Western Australian stories for more than 30 years, and has been behind acclaimed productions including, The Lighthouse Girl Saga, Sydney II: Lost and Found, and A.B. Facey's A Fortunate Life.

 

Taking Liberty includes West Australian cast favourites: Joel Jackson, Luke Hewitt and Kazimir Sas | Writer: Ingle Knight | Director: Stuart Halusz | Sound Designer: Ben Collins | Theme Song Composer: Craig Skelton | Visual Design: Gneiss Design | Visual Production: Sunburnt Films | Sound Designers: Ben Collins and Noah Ivulich

 

For tickets and further information, visit Click Here

 

Comments attributed to Alec Coles, CEO Western Australian Museum:

“The Western Australian Museum is thrilled to collaborate, once more, with Theatre 180, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Australia II's triumphant victory in the America's Cup.

 

“This is a story of enormous national significance: one of grit, perseverance and technological innovation, and, of course the skill and athleticism of those who changed the course of Australia's sporting history.”

 

Comments attributed to Stuart Halusz, Artistic Director Theatre 180.

 

“Theatre 180 is proud to continue our 31-year history of telling Western Australian stories with this production.  

 

“Taking Liberty, as the title promises, highlights the tenacity, audacity and larrikin belief in resounding success which characterised the 1983 campaign to wrest the America's Cup from the bolt holes of the New York Yacht Club, where it had sat firmly for 132 years. 

 

“Filled with colourful characters, drama and laughs aplenty, this play takes us back to the moment in time when Western Australia was put on the world map and the stage was set for the port city of Fremantle, where Australia II and her famous winged-keel now proudly hangs in our WA Maritime Museum, to shine.”




Recommended For You