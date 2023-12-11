Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards

SHADOW BOXING To Run At Jonesway Theatre, 9-11 February

Explore the sexuality, masculinity, violence and vulnerability of the boxing ring at Jonesway Theatre.

Dec. 11, 2023

Explore the sexuality, masculinity, violence and vulnerability of the boxing ring at Jonesway Theatre, 9-11 February, 2024.

Shadow Boxing by James Gaddas is a challenging solo work that explores masculinities, sexuality, violence and identity. It looks at how human beings create their own fights, both inside and outside of the ring. We meet Flynn late one night after he has made the courageous decision to take back the respect society has ripped from him.

With minimal props and set, performer Samuel Addison shares with us what brought Flynn to this decision, and his journey to accepting his identity as a gay man. The character Flynn allows us to delve into the paradoxical nature of humanity. A paradox Gaddas distils through the metaphor of hands: which can be used to create, hold and caress, or to beat, pound and destroy.

Feet First Collective is known for its larger scale immersive works Frankenstein, S-27 and MEDUSA. Shadow Boxing follows in the footsteps of the finely etched miniature This Is Where We Live, which toured to Melbourne in 2022 to critical acclaim. The team included all the key creatives on this production; Teresa Izzard, Samuel Addison and Donald Woodburn and welcomes back Bec Price as sound designer and composer from MEDUSA. Shadow Boxing offers the opportunity for the company's theatrically bold and physically inventive style to be distilled in a one-person show.

About the play: James Gaddas wrote Shadow Boxing in 1989. Described as “fast paced and physically intense” (George Nott for the Watford Observer) and “haunting [and] poignant” (Beverly Bronnert for Weekend Special), it has been performed widely; including at Edinburgh Fringe, the Brits Off Broadway Festival and the Baxter Theatre Centre in Cape Town, South Africa. In 2021 a streamed version produced by Room 15 Theatre was part of the United Solo Festival. It had its Australian premiere in 1994 it at the Kings Head Theatre in Adelaide in a production by Tamarama Rocks Surfers. Playwright Gaddas is also a British stage and television actor.

 

Dates: Preview 8th February, Season 9th- 11th February, 2024 Time: 9.45pm (45 min)

Venue: The Jonesway Theatre, 446-448 William Street, Perth.

Tickets: FULL $35 CONCESSION $30 PREVIEW $25 GROUPS (6+) $30

Click Here


