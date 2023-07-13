Review: WE WILL ROCK YOU at Regal Theatre

Platinum Productions have decided it’s time to give this winter a bit of heat with their latest production of WE WILL ROCK YOU. Written by comedy legend (and a man who now calls Perth home) Ben Elton, the music of Queen is brought to the stage by a huge cast and crew that makes a promise of the title WE WILL ROCK YOU.

With such an absorbing and multi-faceted story line there are so many people that come together to make this what it is. Nicholas Cruse understudied as Galileo previously, and the character seems to come naturally to him. His softly spoken acting style was perfectly offset by his powerful vocals that suit the music as well as the story line perfectly. Also having understudied the role previously, Kelsey Skinner plays Scaramouche. Her execution is simply perfect, illustrating the steady uprising that the Bohemians are trying to make happen. Her vocals are simply perfect and the way she rocks out at the end perfectly matches the energy of the rest of the cast (and the audience, too!). Dean Misdale is absolutely no stranger to the part of Killer Queen and that shows. They were one of the first to play the part in drag, and Misdale’s usual persona and big stage presence are a perfect match for the character. Another big presence is Courtney Murphy as Brit. Many in Perth will recognise Murphy’s outstanding vocals and it’s no surprise to see him flawlessly execute the songs, but his abilities as an actor cannot be understated either. His natural charisma and abilities match his character’s status as de facto leader perfectly.

Another performer already known for their vocals is Holly Denton as Oz, and so it’s no surprise to find she also fits her part perfectly. Blake Williams plays secret police commander Kashoggi, balancing the character’s dark side with outstanding vocals and excellent timing. Luke Hewitt is excellent as Buddy, highlighting the character’s funnier moments with excellent execution. Janelle Koenig can’t help but be entertaining and that is no different for her appearance as Macca. WE WILL ROCK YOU is a huge show with a huge cast, with around fifty performers appearing. It’s a huge undertaking and this show was put together by two choreographers. Una Genuino and Ashleigh Perrie certainly have their work cut out for them, but the handful of big dance numbers as well as the smaller ones come together perfectly, and it is a special treat to see so many talented performers executing such dance moves so well. Trevor Patient deserves praise for his directing efforts, ensuring the stage is never crowded or underused and allowing each performer to show off their talents, whilst Katrina Patient’s artistic direction updated the show slightly whilst also adding a few nice touches to really warm a Perth audience. For a show this size you’d almost except the odd slip up, missed cue or mishap and yet the company not only got it off without a hitch, the execution of each part was simply sublime.

Like Queen, WE WILL ROCK YOU is big in every sense. The cast is as big as you’ll see for a big show, whilst many more work tirelessly behind the scenes to allow it to come together. Whilst this showcases much of Queen’s best known songs, you needn’t be a Queen fan or even know their songs to enjoy it. Platinum Entertainment know how to get people stomping their feet and clapping, but they also know how to simply entertain. The buzz from the audience afterwards was palpable, so if you’re in the mood for high energy entertainment you really can’t go past WE WILL ROCK YOU

WE WILL ROCK YOU is at the Regal Theatre until July 15. Tickets through Click Here

Photos thanks to Vin Trikeriotis/Trik Photography