Review: COME ALIVE! THE GREATEST SHOWMAN CIRCUS SPECTACULAR at The Hippodrome At Crown Perth

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There is a genuine buzz in the air heading into The Hippodrome, pitched just outside Crown. The Greatest Showman has spent years embedded in popular culture and has done as much as any piece of IP to bring musicals into the mainstream, so bringing those anthems under a purpose-built 1,200-seat big top naturally sets expectations high. When the show leans into its circus themes, it is nothing short of breathtaking. Whilst the new plot can be a bit jarring at times, the sheer spectacle of the performance makes COME ALIVE a wonderful night out.

The acrobatic talent assembled here is world-class, and seeing it live gives the sort of thrill that only live performances can. Fourth-generation circus artist Alexey Glavatskyi practically stops the show on the slack line, riding a unicycle and juggling along a sliver of wire suspended high above the ring with casual, terrifying ease. Laura Wells delivers a jaw-dropping aerial routine suspended solely by her hair, combining grace with sheer physical strength, while Andrew Sumner brings remarkable power and control to the aerial straps. Later, the teeterboard trio- Harry McKoy, Ben Van Overberghe, and Harley Timmermans- launch each other into dizzying flips with pinpoint precision, drawing genuine gasps from the crowd. Meanwhile, a talented ensemble combine circus and dance, with simaltaneous jaw-dropping moments a staple of the show.

COME ALIVE has plenty of genuinely breathtaking circus moments

Rather than slightly tweaking the journey, COME ALIVE! attempts to weave in an original story. An outsider wanders into the circus, falls under its spell, and clashes with The Showman over who commands the ring. It is an understandable instinct to give the evening dramatic structure and allow for more songs that would not fit in a pure visual showpiece, but the plot feels thin and the narrative stakes never really land. Songs written for specific emotions in the film like feel wedged in to service a romance and a creative spat that neither needs nor earns them. Indeed, the popularity of some of those songs almost carries a weight of expectation on the feelings that should be evoked. Instead of serving these ideas, the dialogue scenes often feel like an obligation to bridge the gap between circus acts. This is not at all to take away from the music itself, as whenever the talking stops and the music swells, the production does explode into life.

Anchoring the musical side, Des Flanagan brings boundless charisma and vocal power to The Showman, commanding the floor with an easy and slightly cheeky charm. Opposite him, Ruby Clark provides real heart and rich vocals as Max. Backed by a punchy live band and a vibrant, tireless ensemble, the big numbers like ‘The Greatest Show’ and ‘This Is Me’ fill every corner of the Hippodrome with electric energy, and the audience feels encouraged (sometimes even obliged) to sing along. COME ALIVE! sits in an unusual middle ground: it isn't quite a cohesive musical, but it is far more than a standard circus showcase. If you are heading along hoping for intricate plotting or deep character development, or a close connection to the source material, the story might leave you wanting. But if you take it for what it truly thrives as-a heart-pumping, visually dazzling display of circus mastery paired with huge, joyous musical numbers-it makes for a thoroughly entertaining night under the big top.

COME ALIVE! THE GREATEST SHOWMAN CIRCUS SPECTACULAR is at the Hippodrome at Crown Perth until October 10 before it embarks on a national tour. Tickets and more information available at Come Alive Australia.

Pictures thanks to Luke Dyson/Come Alive Australia. Video from Come Alive Australia/YouTube.

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